Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts addresses Africa Clean Air Forum, 14 Jul

Deputy Minister Swarts to officiate the Africa Clean Air Forum in Pretoria, Gauteng

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Bernice Swarts, will on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, officially open the Africa Clean Air Forum in Pretoria, Gauteng Province. The Africa Clean Air Forum is a four-day event that brings together Ministers, Deputy Ministers, senior government officials, development partners, academia, civil society organisations, the private sector and youth representatives from across Africa to accelerate action towards cleaner air and healthier communities.

South Africa’s participation in the forum demonstrates the country’s leadership in air quality governance on the African continent and builds on the environmental legacy of its G20 Presidency.

Deputy Minister Swarts will deliver the keynote address at the opening session and participate in high-level Ministerial discussions. She will also engage with key stakeholders to promote regional cooperation, advance South Africa’s air quality governance initiatives, and strengthen partnerships with international donors and technical agencies.

South Africa’s strategic objectives at the forum are to:

Position itself as a continental leader in air quality governance.

Promote the implementation of the G20 Cape Town Air Quality Declaration.

Mobilise investment for African air quality programmes.

Strengthen regional collaboration through SADC.

Showcase South Africa’s governance innovations and best practices in air quality management.

Deputy Minister Swarts will also use the forum emphasise government’s message that clean air as a constitutional right and that improved air quality remains critical for public health, economic growth and climate resilience across South Africa and the African continent.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Date: 14 July 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: CSIR Convention Centre, Pretoria, Gauteng

For RSVPS please contact: Banele Mabena on 066 420 0144/ smabena@dffe.gov.za and/or Thopi Mathebula on 074 726 5312 / thmathebula@dffe.gov.za

For media queries, contact Dr Nomxolisi Mashiyi on 082 655 4126 / nmashiyi@dffe.gov.za

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