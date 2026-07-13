Basic Education launches National Literacy Promotion toolkit initiative, 14 Jul

Department of Basic Education launches National Literacy Promotion toolkit initiative to strengthen reading across schools

The Department of Basic Education (DBE), in partnership with the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) and leading literacy organisations, will officially launch the National Literacy Promotion Toolkit Initiative during a three day National Launch and Capacity Building Workshop taking place from 14–16 July at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Held under the theme “From Plans to Implementation: Building a Reading Culture Together,” the workshop marks the official rollout of the Department’s Literacy Promotion Toolkit and advances Pillar Four of the National Reading Literacy Strategy, which focuses on promoting reading and building a culture of literacy across South Africa.

This workshop will bring together representatives from Provincial Education Departments, Provincial Steering Committees, District Reading Collectives, and literacy partners to strengthen implementation and prepare for the rollout of the Toolkit across provinces and districts Embedded within the programme will also be the showcasing of three flagship literacy initiatives: Nal’ibali Reading Clubs and Reading Campaigns, Room to Read School Library Development, and the National Spelling Bee Programme.

The National Launch and Capacity Building Workshop reflects the Department’s commitment to strengthening foundational learning by advancing reading promotion in schools and communities. Through stronger partnerships and coordinated implementation, the DBE aims to ensure every learner develops the reading skills needed to succeed in school and beyond.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Tuesday, 14 July 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni

Terence Khala – Acting Director – Communication and Research

Cell: 081 758 1546

Lukhanyo Vangqa - DBE Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

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