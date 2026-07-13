Trade, Industry and Competition hosts South Africa – Namibia Business Forum, 17 Jul

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) will host the South Africa – Namibia Business Forum on 17 July 2026 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The Forum forms part of the programme of the Bi-National Commission between South Africa and Namibia. The Forum will bring together government and business representatives from both countries, to engage and collaborate on efforts that will strengthen trade and investment under the theme “Driving Regional Industrialisation, Investment and Sustainable Growth Through Strategic South Africa–Namibia Partnerships”

The Acting Deputy Director General of Exports at the dtic, Mr Willem Van der Spuy says some of the key objectives of the forum are to identify barriers that are currently hindering the cross-border trade; align strategies around the enabling transport and logistics in order to facilitate seamless movement of processed goods across the border.

“The bilateral relations between South Africa and Namibia should evolve to focus more on the implementation of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Industrialisation Strategy and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) in a way that promotes the development of regional value-chains and growth of the respective economies and creates employment by tapping into manufacturing and export potential in among others, agriculture and agro-processing, clothing, textile and footwear industries. The Forum will focus on how Namibia and South Africa can leverage their complementary strengths to build resilient regional ecosystems in areas such as manufacturing, promote value addition and accelerate industrialisation in key sectors,” he said.

The Forum will take place as follows:

Date: 17 July 2026

Time: 09:00 – 18:00

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg

Members of the media who wish to attend the session should fill in the attached accreditation form and send back to Phumzile Kotane on pkotane@thedtic.gov.za by 2pm on Tuesday, 14 July 2026.

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