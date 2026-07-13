Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai leads South Africa’s participation in ECOSOC High‑Level Segment in New York, 13 to 16 Jul

Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai to lead South Africa’s participation in ECOSOC High‑Level Segment (13–16 July) at UN Headquarters, New York

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) confirms that Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai will lead South Africa’s delegation to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) High‑Level Segment, taking place from 13 to 16 July 2026 at UN Headquarters, following the UN High‑Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

The 2026 Forum and ECOSOC High‑Level Segment are held under the theme “Transformative, equitable, innovative and coordinated actions for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals for a sustainable future for all.” The HLPF conducted in‑depth reviews of SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11 and 17. From 13 July, the ECOSOC High‑Level Segment will elevate ministerial dialogues and multi‑stakeholder exchanges to strengthen implementation, financing, partnerships and governance for the SDGs.

Under Deputy Minister Mohai’s leadership, South Africa will use the High‑Level Segment to:

• Reaffirm commitment to the 2030 Agenda, the National Development Plan and national Medium‑Term Strategic Frameworks as aligned implementation frameworks.

• Spotlight progress and challenges in water and sanitation (SDG 6), energy transitions (SDG 7), resilient infrastructure and innovation (SDG 9), inclusive and sustainable cities (SDG 11), and means of implementation and partnerships (SDG 17).

• Advocate for increased financing, technology transfer and tailored support for African countries, Least Developed Countries, landlocked and island states, and middle‑income countries facing structural constraints.

• Promote strengthened data systems, governance reforms, and capacity‑building to accelerate SDG delivery at national and subnational levels.

• Contribute South Africa’s evidence, innovations and lessons—particularly on integrated planning, budgeting, monitoring and evaluation—to global policy discussions and preparations for the 2027 SDG Summit. From 13 July 2026, the High‑Level Segment will host ministerial panels, thematic dialogues and partnership forums where the Deputy Minister and delegation will engage with counterparts, multilateral institutions, private sector partners and civil society.

South Africa will push for coordinated, equitable and innovative approaches that address inequality, spatial injustices, youth unemployment, climate vulnerability and service delivery gaps. Insights and commitments emerging from the Segment will inform adjustments to national strategies and strengthen monitoring and evaluation to drive accelerated SDG implementation across spheres of government.

Media are invited to:

• Cover official ECOSOC High‑Level Segment sessions from 13–16 July, including ministerial dialogues and thematic panels relevant to SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11 and 17. Tune in to UN Web TV for 24/7 LIVE coverage and on the 13th July 2026- Ministerial Segment of the High-Level Political Forum 2026 | High-Level Segment of the Economic and Social Council, 33rd plenary meeting -https://webtv.un.org/en/asset/k16/k16baxxjgb

• Request interviews with Deputy Minister Mohai and South African delegation members for reactions, analysis and implications for national policy.

• Highlight South African and African perspectives on financing, partnerships and innovation needed to meet the 2030 goals. Further information and logistics Details on the annotated programme, official documents, side events, VNR Labs and logistical arrangements are available on the HLPF website https://hlpf.un.org/2026

For interview requests and further information contact: Ms Xoliswa Salman, Communication Specialist: Office of the Deputy Minister, DPME — Tel: 066 305 7718, Email: Xoliswa.Salman@dpme.gov.za

Ms Mathapelo Monaisa, Dir: Internal Communications ,DIRCO – Tel: 082 336 9652 Email: MonaisaM@dirco.gov.za