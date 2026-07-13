Anglers asked not to fish after noon on Animas, Dolores and San Juan rivers

A gold medal waters sign is pictured above the Animas River on Sunday, July 12, 2026. John Livingston/CPW photos

DURANGO, Colo. – With low water levels and water temperatures consistently rising near 71 degrees, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has enacted a voluntary afternoon fishing closure for the Animas River through Durango, the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs, and the Dolores River below McPhee Dam.

These voluntary fishing closures are in effect immediately as of Monday, July 13, 2026 and will remain in place daily from noon to midnight. Signage has been posted along the rivers. CPW will notify the public when the closure is lifted.

“Voluntary fishing closures help protect the fish during periods of elevated stress associated with reduced oxygen levels experienced during warmer summer months,” said CPW aquatic biologist Kade Jackson. “When water temperatures are elevated, there is a decrease in oxygen making it more difficult for trout to recover after being caught, therefore increasing the likelihood of angling mortality.”

During the warm summer months, rivers with unusually low flows can experience wide daily water temperature fluctuations, reaching their maximum temperatures in the late afternoon. By implementing a voluntary half-day closure rather than a full day, anglers can still enjoy time on the water in the morning when water temperatures are suitable without stressing fish in the afternoon.

“I liken it to how nobody wants to be exercising outdoors when it’s over 100 degrees outside,” said CPW Southwest Region Senior Aquatic Biologist Jim White. “That’s kind of the same thing we’re imposing on these fish when folks are fishing when the water temperatures are that hot. When you’re fighting a fish, it could be comparable to going out for an intensive jog or sprint even. Alleviating that stress on the fish population is good practice.”

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: See a list of all fishing closures in place in Colorado.

Temperatures are approaching 71 degrees in the Animas River and have surpassed 75 degrees in the Dolores and San Juan rivers. Nighttime and early morning water temperatures are trending upwards, suggesting reduced thermal refuge and recovery periods for trout.

The Animas is flowing at 200 cfs, which is only 20% of its average. The San Juan is flowing at 7% percent of median flows at 30 cfs. McPhee Reservoir is currently releasing only 5 cfs into the Dolores River.

Access to the Dolores River below McPhee Dam, including the Lone Dome State Wildlife Area, is currently closed for the safety of the public and fire fighting crews working on the Ferris Fire.

Like the Animas River in Durango, fish in the San Juan River through Pagosa Springs also receive the additional stress of recreational river tubing added to higher temperatures and low levels.

LISTEN: Colorado Outdoors Podcast Episode 3.4 - Fishing Colorado in the 2026 Drought

Jackson thanked the fishing community in southwest Colorado, as many anglers have already started to self impose these closures in recent days.

“We certainly have an educated angling community,” Jackson said. “Most people are willing to refrain from angling in the hot afternoons. It’s a matter of educating other members of the community and our out-of-town visitors to help these fisheries out.”

Jackson said anglers should fish early to avoid the higher water temperatures commonly seen in the afternoon and seek out high-elevation trout lakes or warm-water fisheries in the region where water temperatures are more suitable.

CPW asks anglers to be part of the solution by adhering to voluntary fishing closures in the hopes of avoiding mandatory closures on desired fisheries throughout the summer. CPW aquatic biologists will regularly monitor temperatures in the coming weeks to let anglers know when conditions have improved.

CPW may enact mandatory fishing closures when any of the following criteria are met:

Daily maximum water temperature exceeds 71 degrees.

Streamflow drops to 50% or less of the daily average.

Fish condition deteriorates, showing visible signs of fungus or stress.

Daily minimum dissolved oxygen levels fall below 6 parts per million.

Water temperatures and river flows fluctuate during the summer, creating dangerous conditions for trout and other fish. When water temperatures reach 71 degrees or higher, or when flows drop below 50% of the average daily flow, fish struggle to recover after being caught and released.

CPW recommends that anglers fish early in the day to avoid peak afternoon temperatures. Anglers should use a handheld thermometer to test water conditions and move to cooler, higher-elevation waters once temperatures approach 71 degrees.

To reduce fish stress, CPW advises anglers to:

Use heavier tippet and line to land fish quickly.

Wet hands before handling any fish.

Keep fish submerged in the water while unhooking and releasing them.

Avoid removing fish from the water for photographs.

Avoid overcrowded areas and have an alternative fishing location planned.

Colorado offers unrivaled opportunities to fish for over 35 species , including both warm and cold-water fish, in some of the most scenic bodies of water. Licensed fishing is permitted on more than 6,000 miles of streams and over 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. Those looking for other fishing opportunities this summer can use CPW Fishing Atlas to easily locate prime fishing areas. Whether you're interested in exploring alpine lakes with their cooler waters or seeking warmwater fishing opportunities, Colorado has something to offer for every fishing enthusiast.

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