Catalis Appoints Joost Rutten as Chief Financial Officer

Joost Rutten, appointed Chief Financial Officer, will lead Catalis’ financial strategy and operations to support continued growth. Catalis is the strategic SaaS and integrated payments partner powering over 7,000 state, provincial, county, and municipal agencies across North America.

Experienced Enterprise Software CFO to Guide Financial Strategy

Joost’s experience and financial leadership will help Catalis build a strong foundation for continued growth, operational excellence, and long-term value.” — Scott Roza, CEO, Catalis

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leading provider of SaaS and integrated payment solutions for government, today announced that Joost Rutten has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.In his new role, Joost will oversee Catalis’ Finance & Accounting organization, with responsibility for financial strategy, planning, and operations. His leadership will support the company as it continues to grow its portfolio of technology and payment solutions for government agencies across North America.Joost brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across enterprise software organizations. He most recently served as CFO at BeyondTrust, a global leader in privileged access management, where he led Finance, Accounting, Revenue Operations, and IT. His previous experience includes CFO roles at PowerPlan and Liaison Technologies, as well as finance leadership positions at SAP.“Joost’s experience across enterprise software, finance operations, and business transformation will be valuable as Catalis continues to scale,” said Scott Roza, CEO of Catalis. “He understands how to build strong financial foundations that support growth, operational excellence, and long-term value. We are pleased to welcome him to the executive leadership team.”“Catalis is at an exciting point in its growth journey,” said Joost Rutten. “The company’s focus on serving government agencies through modern, reliable technology creates a strong foundation for continued opportunity. I am looking forward to working with Scott and the entire Catalis team to support disciplined growth and help the company continue delivering value to the public sector.”

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