Family, Entrepreneurship, and Growth: How the Alarcon Family Built a Multi-Market Business with That 1 Painter

April & Alfonso Alarcon, owners of That 1 Painter Dallas

April, Alfonso, and Allan Alarcon Share Their Experience Owning and Growing Multiple That 1 Painter Locations Across Texas

TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many entrepreneurs, business ownership is about creating financial opportunity. For April, Alfonso, and Allan Alarcon, it is also about building something together.

As the owners of multiple That 1 Painter locations serving Dallas, Plano, Houston, and surrounding Texas communities, the Alarcon family has transformed a shared vision into a growing business focused on customer service, teamwork, and long-term impact.

Their journey reflects a growing trend among family-owned businesses that are leveraging franchise systems to combine entrepreneurial independence with proven operational support. By working together under the That 1 Painter brand, the Alarcons have been able to expand across multiple markets while maintaining the close-knit culture and values that define their business.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of this journey has been the opportunity to build something as a family," said April Alarcon. "Every challenge, milestone, and success is something we experience together. That creates a level of purpose and accountability that's difficult to replicate."

Unlike traditional startups, franchise ownership offers entrepreneurs access to established systems, training, and brand recognition while still allowing owners to shape the culture and direction of their local businesses. For the Alarcons, that balance created an opportunity to focus on growth without starting entirely from scratch.

"Owning a business requires hard work regardless of the path you choose," said Alfonso Alarcon. "What attracted us to franchising was the ability to build on a proven foundation. We could spend less time figuring out processes and more time focusing on customers, team development, and serving our communities."

Today, the family's territories span some of Texas' fastest-growing markets, creating opportunities to serve thousands of homeowners and businesses while generating local employment opportunities throughout the region.

For Allan Alarcon, one of the most valuable lessons has been seeing how business ownership can strengthen family relationships while creating a shared sense of purpose.

"When you're building a business together, you learn how to communicate, solve problems, and support each other in new ways," Allan said. "There are challenges, of course, but there is also something incredibly rewarding about knowing you're working toward common goals with people you trust."

As the business has expanded, the Alarcons have remained focused on maintaining a culture centered on integrity, professionalism, and customer care. They credit much of their success to the combination of strong family values and the resources available through franchise ownership.

Industry experts continue to note that family-owned franchise businesses often benefit from high levels of trust, shared commitment, and long-term decision-making. Those qualities can create a strong foundation for growth while helping owners stay connected to the communities they serve.

For the Alarcons, however, success is measured by more than territory growth or project volume.

"At the end of the day, we're building something that represents our family," said April. "That means creating opportunities for others, serving customers the right way, and leaving a positive impact wherever we do business."

As they continue growing throughout Texas, the family remains committed to expanding responsibly while maintaining the values that inspired them to become business owners in the first place.

Why Family-Owned Franchise Businesses Continue to Grow

Many entrepreneurs are turning to family-owned franchise models because they offer:

Shared leadership and decision-making

Built-in trust and accountability

Opportunities to create generational wealth

Proven systems and operational support

Flexibility to scale across multiple territories

Strong connections to local communities

For families like the Alarcons, franchising provides a framework for growth while allowing them to build a business that reflects their own values and vision.

About the Alarcon Family

April, Alfonso, and Allan Alarcon are the owners of multiple That 1 Painter locations serving Dallas, Plano, Houston, and surrounding Texas communities. Together, they lead a growing team dedicated to delivering professional painting services while fostering a culture of teamwork, integrity, and exceptional customer care.

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is one of the fastest-growing painting franchise brands in North America, providing residential and commercial painting services through a network of locally owned and operated franchise locations. Known for its customer-first approach, professional craftsmanship, and commitment to community engagement, That 1 Painter empowers entrepreneurs to build successful businesses while serving their local markets.

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