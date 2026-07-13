That 1 Painter Franchise Owners Build Regional Home Services Business Across West Texas and Oklahoma City

Todd and Cindy Truitt Bring Husband-and-Wife Leadership, Local Ownership, and National Brand Support to Two Growing Markets

WEST TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Todd and Cindy Truitt, owning a That 1 Painter franchise is more than a business venture. It is a shared opportunity to build a service-driven company across multiple communities while bringing professional painting services to homeowners and businesses throughout West Texas and Oklahoma City.

As owners of That 1 Painter franchises in both markets, the Truitts represent a growing number of entrepreneurs using franchise ownership as a way to expand regionally while still maintaining the personal accountability and community connection of a locally owned business.

Their story highlights one of the key strengths of the franchise model: the ability to grow with structure. Through That 1 Painter, Todd and Cindy have access to established systems, training, marketing support, vendor relationships, and operational resources that help them serve customers consistently across multiple service areas.

For multi-market owners, that consistency is especially important. Customers in West Texas and Oklahoma City may live in different communities, but they are often looking for the same things from a home services company: clear communication, reliable scheduling, professional preparation, quality workmanship, and respect for their property.

That 1 Painter provides the Truitts with a framework for delivering that experience while still allowing them to lead their teams in a way that reflects their values as local business owners.

The husband-and-wife ownership model also brings a unique dynamic to the business. By building the company together, Todd and Cindy are able to combine their individual strengths, divide responsibilities, and make decisions with a shared long-term vision.

For many entrepreneurs, going into business with a spouse requires communication, trust, and alignment. For the Truitts, those qualities are also central to how they approach customers, employees, and growth.

Their franchise locations provide residential and commercial painting services, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, and related property improvement services. Whether serving a homeowner preparing for a refresh, a business updating its exterior, or a family investing in a long-term property improvement, the Truitts aim to make the painting process feel organized, professional, and dependable from start to finish.

Owning franchises in both West Texas and Oklahoma City also gives the Truitts the opportunity to understand the needs of two distinct regional markets. From weather conditions and architectural styles to customer expectations and local business relationships, each market brings its own opportunities. The franchise model allows them to adapt locally while staying aligned with the broader standards of the That 1 Painter brand.

For entrepreneurs considering business ownership, the Truitts’ experience reflects the appeal of franchising as a path that offers both independence and support. Franchise owners are responsible for leading their businesses, building their teams, and earning the trust of their communities, but they do so with tools and processes that have already been developed and tested.

That combination can be especially valuable in the home services industry, where reputation, consistency, and customer experience are essential to long-term success.

As they continue growing their That 1 Painter franchises, Todd and Cindy remain focused on building a business known for professionalism, craftsmanship, and care. Their goal is not only to complete painting projects, but to create a customer experience that makes homeowners and businesses feel confident throughout the entire process.

By combining husband-and-wife leadership with the support of a national franchise brand, the Truitts are building a regional business rooted in service, trust, and long-term opportunity.

Why Multi-Market Franchise Ownership Appeals to Entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs looking to grow beyond a single location, franchise ownership can provide a strong foundation for regional expansion. Benefits often include established operating systems, brand support, training, marketing resources, vendor relationships, technology tools, and access to a network of other franchise owners.

For owners like Todd and Cindy Truitt, the model offers a way to serve multiple communities while maintaining consistent standards and local accountability across each market.

About That 1 Painter West Texas and Oklahoma City

That 1 Painter West Texas and That 1 Painter Oklahoma City provide residential and commercial painting services, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, and related property improvement services. Locally owned and operated by Todd and Cindy Truitt, the businesses combine professional craftsmanship with the systems, support, and standards of the That 1 Painter brand.

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is a residential and commercial painting franchise brand with locally owned and operated locations across the United States. The company provides professional painting services for homeowners and businesses while helping franchise owners build service-based businesses rooted in quality, communication, professionalism, and local ownership.

For more information about That 1 Painter West Texas or That 1 Painter Oklahoma City, visit that1painter.com



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