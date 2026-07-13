Culp, Pressel: Additional state road funding awarded to Starke County

STATEHOUSE (July 13, 2026) – Starke County will receive $750,189 in state funding for local road and bridge projects, according to State Reps. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) and Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie).

The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, established through a 2016 law championed by House Republicans, offers funding to communities for road repairs, bridge maintenance, intersection upgrades and other infrastructure projects. Through this funding round, a total of 147 cities, towns and counties statewide received $84 million in state matching grants.

"Maintaining roads and bridges is essential for improving Hoosiers' quality of life and supporting our local economy," Culp said. "These grants help communities take charge of necessary projects so they can continue to grow and serve their residents well."

This round of funding brings the total of Community Crossings grants for fiscal year 2026 to just over $165 million for 340 communities. The next call for projects through the program will open in September.

"Indiana is consistently ranked as one of the best states for road and bridge quality," said Pressel, who serves as chair of the House Roads and Transportation Committee. "This additional funding is an important tool to assist communities with needed upgrades and safety advancements."

To be eligible for funding, smaller municipalities must contribute 20 percent in local funds, while larger communities are required to provide a 50 percent match. State guidelines also ensure that half of the available matching funds each year are directed to communities in counties with populations of 50,000 or fewer. Since 2016, the Community Crossings program has invested over $2 billion in enhancing local roads and bridges.

Visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings to view a full list of grant recipients and learn more about the program.

-30-

State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16,

which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie) represents District 20,

which includes portions of LaPorte and Starke counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.