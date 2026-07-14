The Paint Kings Nominated for Top 10 Painting Contractors of the Year by Arizona Daily Star

The Paint Kings, a staple in the Southern Arizona community, has been nominated for the Top 10 Best Painting Contractors of the Year in the Arizona Daily Star

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paint Kings , a staple in the Southern Arizona community, has been officially nominated for the Top 10 Best Painting Contractors of the Year in the Arizona Daily Star’s annual awards. This mark of excellence highlights the company's long-standing dedication to quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer care.A Legacy of ExcellenceThe Paint Kings is no stranger to this distinction. Over the past nearly a decade, local residents and businesses have consistently chosen them as the top provider in the region. The company has secured the title of Best Painting Contractor an impressive eight out of the last nine years. This latest nomination offers the team a chance to defend their title and continue their winning streak.39 Years of Local ServiceEstablished nearly four decades ago, The Paint Kings is celebrating 39 years of continuous operation in Tucson. As a family-owned and operated business, the company has grown alongside the community. They have maintained the same core values of honesty, integrity, and hard work since their very first day on the job. "We are incredibly honored to be nominated once again by the readers of the Arizona Daily Star," said the management team at The Paint Kings. "Winning eight out of the last nine years is a testament to our amazing crew and the trust Tucson residents place in us. For 39 years, our family has focused on delivering the highest quality work. This nomination validates that our effort is still appreciated today."Comprehensive Painting SolutionsThe Paint Kings serves both residential and commercial clients across the greater Tucson area. Their skilled team handles projects of all sizes, offering specialized services including:• Interior Residential Painting: Refreshing living spaces, bedrooms, and kitchens with precise detail.• Exterior Residential Painting: Protecting and beautifying homes against the harsh Arizona climate.• Commercial Painting: Enhancing retail spaces, offices, and industrial buildings with minimal disruption to daily operations.Voting InformationThe final winners of the Arizona Daily Star awards are determined by public vote. The Paint Kings invites all loyal customers, neighbors, and supporters to cast their ballots during the upcoming voting period to help them bring home the title for a ninth time.For more information about services, to request a free estimate, or to learn how to vote, visit paintkings.com or call their local Tucson office directly at 520-322-5181.About The Paint KingsThe Paint Kings is a fully licensed, bonded, and insured painting contractor based in Tucson, Arizona. Founded 39 years ago, the family-owned and operated business specializes in premium residential and commercial interior and exterior painting. Known for their reliability and superior finish, they remain one of Southern Arizona's most trusted trade professionals. A+ Rated by the Better Business Bureau.Media Contact:The Paint KingsTucson, AZPhone: 520-322-5181Email: mike.ohair@paintkings.comWebsite: paintkings.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.