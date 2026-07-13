Reps. Sweet, Snow receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 13, 2026) – Recently, State Reps. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) and Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

Sweet will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Government.

"Summer study committees are an opportunity to take a deep dive into issues that impact constituents," Sweet said. "Having these discussions and gathering feedback better prepares lawmakers for the upcoming legislative session."

Snow will serve as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Fiscal Policy and the Budget Committee.

"Indiana continues to prioritize fiscal responsibility and low taxes," Snow said. "This summer, we're going to review specific programs to ensure we're using tax dollars effectively and consider additional options to provide property tax relief and reform for Hoosiers."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Lorissa Sweet (R-Wabash) represents House District 50,

which includes all of Huntington County, and portions of Miami, Wabash and Wells counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Craig Snow (R-Winona Lake) represents House District 22,

which includes portions of Kosciusko and Wabash counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.