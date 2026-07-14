Austin Roofing Reaches Major Milestone on Canada’s Largest Steel Roof Restoration. 15 of 26 Buildings in Preparation

the twenty-six-building restoration portfolio requires multiple specialized divisions operating simultaneously across three regions, executing each phase in a coordinated sequence.” — Austin Roofing

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, Canada’s largest commercial and industrial roofing contractor, continues making significant progress on what has become the largest steel roof restoration portfolio currently underway in Canada. Following the award of a twenty-six (26) building storage facility restoration program spanning from Hamilton to St. Catharines, and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Austin Roofing has now successfully completed the preparation and restoration staging of fifteen (15) individual buildings as crews continue advancing toward the remaining eleven (11) structures. The project highlights not only the company’s unmatched operational capacity, but also its ability to execute one of the most complex commercial roofing restoration projects ever undertaken within the Canadian marketplace Since its founding in 1985, Austin Roofing has installed and restored millions of square feet of commercial and industrial roofing systems across Canada. Over four decades, the company has evolved into the country’s largest commercial roofing contractor, providing industrial roof restorations, steel roof coatings, fluid-applied roofing systems, single ply tpo roofing assemblies, and waterproofing solutions for some of Canada’s largest industrial, institutional, and commercial property owners. President Patrick Austin explains that projects of this magnitude require far more than roofing expertise - they demand an organization with the manpower, leadership, logistical infrastructure, and technical experience to successfully coordinate dozens of buildings simultaneously while maintaining strict production schedules and quality standards.Unlike conventional roofing projects, the twenty-six-building restoration portfolio requires multiple specialized divisions operating simultaneously across three regions, executing each phase in a coordinated sequence. Dedicated preparation crews, restoration specialists, project managers, safety coordinators, logistics personnel, and quality assurance teams working together to maintain continuous production while minimizing disruption to facility operations and on-going traffic. With fifteen buildings now fully prepared and restoration progressing on schedule, Austin Roofing continues demonstrating why organizations across Canada rely on the company to deliver projects that exceed the capabilities of traditional roofing contractors.“The size of Austin Roofing is not simply measured by the number of roofs we’ve installed, but by the caliber of the people who install them,” Patrick explains. “Our supervisors, project managers, applicators, technicians, and safety professionals represent decades of combined experience. We’ve spent years building a culture that promotes leadership from within, investing in continuous training seminars, and developing some of the most skilled commercial roofing professionals in the industry. That’s what allows us to confidently undertake projects that very few contractors in North America have the resources to complete.”As the remaining eleven buildings move into the preparation phase, Austin Roofing remains focused on delivering consistent execution, maintaining aggressive timelines, and upholding the quality standards that have defined the company for more than forty years. The project further reinforces Austin Roofing’s position as Canada’s largest roofing contractor and demonstrates the operational depth required to successfully execute the nation’s largest steel roof restoration portfolio.“Large-scale projects are never completed by one individual,” Patrick states. “They are accomplished by hardworking teams with the same objective. Each and every milestone reached on this portfolio reflects the dedication, professionalism, and talent of the men and women representing Austin Roofing every single day. Our teams enjoy what they do including the fast paced environments that come along with it. It is an exceptional thing to witness when seeing all the moving parts come together.”As more organizations search for steel roof coatings, commercial roof restorations, industrial roofing contractors, and fluid-applied roofing systems, Austin Roofing & Waterproofing continues leading the Canadian roofing industry through innovation, operational scale, and unmatched field expertise.For emergency roofing services, multi-phase planning, and commercial and industrial flat roofing systems, think preparation. Think protection. Think Austin Roofing.For more information about Austin Roofing & Waterproofing, partnership opportunities, media inquiries and careers, please visit: Austin Roofing & Waterproofing￼About Austin Roofing & WaterproofingAustin Roofing & Waterproofing is Canada’s largest flat roofing restoration solutions provider from Windsor to Ottawa with a strong presence in single ply TPO & EPDM roofing membranes . With roots and a reputation that extends over 40 years, Austin has been synonymous with performance excellence and innovative concepts for generations. They specialize in industrial-grade, instant-set, completely seamless roofing systems and steel roof coatings specifically designed for Ontario’s harsh, fluctuating climate. Their teams work directly with the highest quality product manufacturers in the world and, in responding to the province’s environment, continue delivering the solution to its commercial, industrial, institutional and agricultural clients.They lead Canada, because they live it.

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