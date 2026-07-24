Kentucky Jury Returns Not Guilty Verdict in Felon in Possession of Firearm Case

Brad Moermond secured a full acquittal for a Kentucky defendant facing a 10-year prison sentence after rejecting a five-year plea offer and proceeding to trial.

In this case, the evidence pointed to someone else entirely, and we were not going to allow our client to accept a prison sentence for something the facts did not support.” — Brad Moermond

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Kentucky jury returned a not guilty verdict on all charges in a criminal case, Case No. 26-CR-00097, in which the defendant faced a single count of felon in possession of a firearm , a charge carrying a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.According to court records, the firearm at issue was found under the driver's seat of a vehicle the defendant was operating at the time of his arrest. Prosecutors alleged that his operation of the vehicle constituted possession of the firearm. Brad Moermond , a criminal defense attorney at Moermond & Mulligan, LLC and a former prosecutor, represented the defendant throughout the proceedings. Prior to trial, the Commonwealth extended a plea offer of five years in prison. The defense declined the offer.Through an independent investigation conducted by the defense, counsel identified the actual owner of the firearm and presented that evidence as part of the defense theory at trial. Despite this, the prosecution proceeded on the original charge. After hearing all the evidence, the jury acquitted the defendant on all counts.The full acquittal in a felon in possession of a firearm charge reflects the outcome of the jury trial. No criminal penalties were imposed."In this case, the evidence pointed to someone else entirely, and we were not going to allow our client to accept a prison sentence for something the facts did not support," said Brad Moermond, attorney and founder of Moermond & Mulligan, LLC. "We took this to a jury, presented the truth, and the jury did exactly what it is supposed to do."Moermond & Mulligan, LLC handles felony defense cases in Ohio and Kentucky, including charges involving firearms, controlled substances, DUI/OVI, and other serious criminal matters. The firm maintains offices in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.About Moermond & Mulligan, LLCMoermond & Mulligan, LLC is the team you want in the fight when the weight of criminal charges bears down on you and your freedom is on the line. With offices in both Cincinnati and Dayton, this elite criminal defense law firm, born from L. Patrick Mulligan & Associates, combines Board Certified criminal trial mastery with insider prosecutorial insight to deliver surgical, high-impact defense in DUI/OVI cases, felony cases, and all life-altering charges. Founding partner L. Patrick Mulligan has tried hundreds of cases, many in front of juries when everything was at stake, while Brad Moermond brings years of prosecutorial firepower to anticipate and dismantle the State’s strategy both in and out of the courtroom. Together, they’ve protected reputations, preserved communities, and in many cases, kept clients out of prison entirely. For the accused, they are more than criminal lawyers; Moermond & Mulligan, LLC is the last line of defense when losing is not an option.

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