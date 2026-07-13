Looney, Duff Condemn Fatal ICE Shooting in Biddeford, Maine

July 13, 2026

“The terror that ICE has inflicted from Minneapolis to Houston has now reached New England, and a 26-year-old man is now dead because of it. This morning in Biddeford, Maine, a young man who was authorized to work in this country and who was building a life here was killed by ICE agents, and his family and community are left grieving while federal authorities offer nothing but silence. This is a dangerous escalation of the same authoritarian tactics we have watched spread across our country, and it demands a full, transparent, and independent investigation into exactly what happened and who is accountable.

No immigration enforcement operation should end in a death. When federal agents can kill a person in a car on an American street, and then refuse to answer basic questions, no family in any state is safe from the fear that this regime is deliberately spreading. New England is not immune, and Connecticut will not look away.

We call on Connecticut Republicans to join us in condemning this killing and demanding accountability. This should not be a partisan question. A man is dead. Standing up for the rule of law and the sanctity of human life is the least we owe him. Unfortunately, if past experience is any guide, we expect our Republican colleagues will stay silent or change the subject. We hope this time they find the courage to put principles before politics.”

-Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney (D-New Haven) and Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) in response to the fatal shooting of a man by ICE agents in Biddeford, Maine.

Those who wish to support the people affected by ICE actions in Maine can contribute to the Maine Solidarity Fund: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/maine-solidarity-fund.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Kevin Coughlin | 203-710-0193 | kevin.coughlin@cga.ct.gov

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