NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt Delivers Candid Assessment of Program Growth and Industry Partnership at SAME DC 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt took the stage at the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) DC and Northern Virginia (NoVA) Posts 18th Annual Industry Day and Small Business Conference with a message that left little room for ambiguity – defense infrastructure investment is growing, the program is accelerating and businesses that stay engaged and informed are aligned to compete for military construction work ahead.

Schmitt pointed to significant increases in defense infrastructure spending across the Department of the Navy that include base budget and reconciliation funding. He noted that there is a clear signal that investment is real and priorities remain unchanged.

“If you are able to map the infrastructure to warfighting needs and quality of life for sailors, that is where the majority of our investments are now and will continue to be,” said Schmitt. “We try to make sure we broadcast what we see coming down the lines to our industry partners.”

On delivery, Schmitt pointed to real progress already underway. Drawing on five years of internal change management data, NAVFAC Washington has built a structured, tired governance framework designed to elevate issues faster, drive decisions quicker and keep projects on cost and schedule. The command remains laser focused on architect/engineering (A/E) engagement during construction. “Having A/Es that are very active in that change management process during the construction phase is crucial for us,” said Schmitt. “It has become ultra critical.”

With design-build accelerating as the primary delivery method and new authorities unlocking alternative construction approaches, Schmitt called on industry to bring lifecycle management expertise, innovative construction methodologies and a willingness to engage earlier in the requirements process. “The commonality across all of these new authorities is bringing industry into the process much earlier,” said Schmitt. “We need to figure that out together.”

For small businesses tracking where the work is going, Schmitt’s closing message was direct. “We’re still here to help navigate that. At the heart of it, getting the Navy the best value in terms of cost, schedule, and quality of end product for our warfighter is what we care about.”

The 18th Annual SAME DC and NoVA Posts Industry Day and Small Business Conference was held July 8 and 9, 2026, at Capital Turnaround at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., drawing A/E and construction professionals and government agency representatives for two days of expert sessions, business development and meaningful dialogue between government and industry.