Visitors Welcome at the Newly Opened Little Lake Santa Fe Preserve

Alachua County invites the public to explore the newly opened Little Lake Santa Fe Preserve, a 69-acre natural area on the western shore of Little Lake Santa Fe near Waldo that was protected through a partnership between the county and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).

Visitors can enjoy a mile-long trail through pine uplands and along the wetland edge for hiking, bicycling, horseback riding, wildlife viewing and other outdoor recreation. The trailhead and a small parking area are located at 20201 NW 132nd Ave. in Waldo. Preserve hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from April through September and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from October through March.

Located within the headwaters of the Santa Fe River and the Florida Wildlife Corridor, the preserve protects more than 800 feet of shoreline along Little Lake Santa Fe and wetlands within the Outstanding Florida Waters of the Santa Fe River, preserving important wildlife habitat and water resources.

The preserve's opening was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 10, 2026, featuring remarks from County Commission Chair Ken Cornell, Bradley Perry, director of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Division of State Lands, Alison Blakeslee of the Santa Fe Lake Dwellers and county staff.

Watch a video on the ceremony.

“Every Florida Forever project has a lasting impact, and Little Lake Santa Fe Preserve is no exception,” said Perry. “This investment protects an important piece of Florida's natural heritage while creating a place where families can explore, learn and enjoy the outdoors for years to come.”

The state acquired Little Lake Santa Fe Preserve in 2021 through the Florida Forever program. Following the acquisition, Alachua County entered into a 50-year lease agreement to manage the preserve on the state's behalf, protecting water resources and wildlife habitat while providing public recreational opportunities.

“This preserve will protect key water resources in a priority area for both the county and state,” said Alachua County Preserve Manager Matt Barker. “Visitors can enjoy the diversity of natural landscapes within the preserve today, and restoration efforts will continue improving habitat quality for years to come. We’re excited to see the preserve continue to flourish.”

For more information, contact Matt Barker at 352-264-6800 or mbarker@alachuacounty.gov.

