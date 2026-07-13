Nebraska Department of Economic Development to Offer CDBG Certified Administrator Training

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will host its annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Certified Grant Administrator Training September 29 - October 1, 2026, with an optional CDBG assistance offered the morning of October 2nd. Registration for the training is now open (at this link).

Training is available both for individuals seeking initial certification and those needing recertification. The Nebraska CDBG program requires any municipality or county receiving CDBG funds to employ a Nebraska CDBG Certified Administrator to oversee project implementation.

The CDBG program is designed to develop viable communities by creating a suitable living environment and expanding economic opportunities, with the primary goal of benefiting low- and moderate-income persons. DED administers federal CDBG funding on behalf of the State of Nebraska to counties and incorporated municipalities in non-entitlement areas throughout the state. This includes all communities except for Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, and Grand Island. These four entitlement communities receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

DED offers provisional (initial) certification and recertification training annually for individuals who administer CDBG projects and assist with their successful implementation. To become certified or recertified, participants must attend all required sessions within the three-day course in their entirety and pass an examination. New in 2026: Attendance requirements differ for individuals seeking initial certification and those seeking recertification. Please review the course agenda included with the registration materials for details.

This year’s training will take place September 29-October 1 in Hearing Room 031A of DED’s office, located at 245 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68521. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. (CT), with training starting at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

The registration deadline is Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The registration fee for certification or recertification is $125 per person and includes training materials and refreshments. Individuals who wish to attend only selected portions of the training may register at no cost; however, partial attendance does not satisfy the CDBG certification requirement. The deadline to receive a refund for a cancelled registration is September 22, 2026.

To register for this training, click here.

For questions about the course, contact Gina Doose at 402-471-4668 or gina.doose@nebraska.gov.