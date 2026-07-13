Florida Announces 9th- Annual Operation Southern Slow Down to Encourage Responsible Behaviors and Help Keep Roads Safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) joins the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), as well as transportation and safety agencies across Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, in conducting Operation Southern Slow Down. This annual multi-state campaign, which is taking place July 13-18, 2026, focuses on reducing speed-related crashes through a combination of increased enforcement and public education.

As part of Florida’s efforts, this campaign encourages drivers to take responsibility for making safe decisions along every mile of the state’s transportation system by slowing down, following speed limits, and looking out for the safety of others on the road. Operation Southern Slow Down contributes to Florida’s overarching transportation safety initiative, Target Zero, which aims to reduce traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries down to zero.

"Unsafe driver behaviors like speeding are a major contributor to fatalities and serious injuries on our roadways," said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. "Remember that your actions behind the wheel can have life-altering impacts: slow down and drive responsibly to help get everyone to their destinations safely."

“Speeding is a conscious choice, and it’s one that costs lives,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “Operation Southern Slowdown brings Florida law enforcement and public safety partners across the Southeast United States together around a shared commitment to safer roads through increased enforcement, direct public outreach, and a unified message that reckless driving will not be tolerated. This initiative ensures that those who choose to drive recklessly are held accountable for putting others at risk.”

Speeding continues to serve as a significant factor in traffic fatalities across Florida, attributing to approximately six percent of all traffic fatalities according to the 2024 Florida Traffic Crash Facts report. Targeted enforcement and education initiatives like Operation Southern Slow Down, now in its 9th year, are vital in Florida’s efforts to drive these statistics down and reduce dangerous driving behaviors, like speeding, to help prevent crashes.

"This collaborative effort with our Southeastern law enforcement partners sends a strong message about the serious consequences of making the reckless choice to speed,” South Carolina Department of Public Safety Director Robert Woods said. “The good news is that South Carolina saw a reduction in speed-related crashes last year compared to 2024. Yet, the reality is that the number of drivers exceeding the speed limit continues to cause injuries and deaths that are entirely preventable. Every driver has a choice: slow down, obey the speed limit, and help save lives.”

“Summer is a time of increased travel on our highways and interstates, and this joint effort will serve as a visible and strong reminder for all motorists to obey traffic safety laws,” said Kenneth Boswell, Director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. “We support our law enforcement officers in Alabama and the Southeast as they work hard to prevent injuries and deaths from automobile crashes.”

“The speed limit is the law and it is there to protect everyone on the road as more than half the people killed or seriously hurt in speeding crashes in Georgia are not the speeding driver,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety “The goal for ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ is not to write tickets but to show everyone that driving at safe speeds will prevent families from losing a loved in a crash that was preventable.”

"Choosing to speed means choosing to endanger lives,” said Tennessee Highway Safety Office Director Buddy Lewis. “High speeds shrink your window to react, increase your chances of crashing, and stop your vehicle's safety features from protecting you. Help us save lives this summer. The choice is simple: slow down, obey the law, and make it home safe."

SAFETY TIPS AND REMINDERS

Faster speeds require longer stopping distances.

Stay out of the far-left lane except when passing.

Stopping distance quadruples when you double your speed.

Drivers of larger vehicles need more time and distance to stop, especially on wet or uneven pavement.

Slow down when approaching curves and brakes before entering.

Set a good example for young drivers by following speed limits.

Always wear your seat belt and ensure all passengers are buckled.

Use extra caution in construction and school zones.

Plan and allow extra travel time to avoid the temptation to speed.