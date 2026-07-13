ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Dedicates Bobby Bowden-Tallahassee International Airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the dedication of Bobby Bowden-Tallahassee International Airport in the state’s capital city. Additionally, the governor announced the first phase of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) widening and improvement project for State Road (S.R.) 263 (Capital Circle) from Springhill Road to Orange Avenue would open to drivers a full year ahead of schedule, with construction on the second phase of widening Capital Circle Southwest accelerated and now underway.

“Bobby Bowden-Tallahassee International Airport is now official,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Coach Bowden was a college football legend, and it is fitting that we honor his legacy in a way that will be seen by all who travel to and from our capital city.”

“FDOT is proud to deliver Phase One of Capital Circle improvements one year ahead of schedule and to get started on the highly anticipated Phase Two,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward initiative, this second phase is the last piece to complete the Capital Circle loop and to seamlessly connect multiple modes of travel in Florida’s capital city.”

“I spoke with my mother this past weekend, and while she is unable to attend the ceremony this afternoon, she asked me to relay her deepest appreciation for this great honor,” said State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden. “Daddy spent so many hours in the terminals of the Tallahassee airport over his 46 years in this great city, so it feels appropriate that it now bears his name. On behalf of my mother and the entire Bowden family, I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership and service to the Free State of Florida, and for leading the initiative to honor our father, your Coach Bobby Bowden, in this way.”

The governor signed Senate Bill 628, officially designating Bobby Bowden-Tallahassee International Airport in Leon County, along with several honorary designations for roads across the state.

Bobby Bowden rose from humble beginnings in Birmingham, Alabama, to become one of the most iconic figures in college football, ultimately transforming Florida State University into a national powerhouse after being named as head coach in 1976. Over 34 seasons, he led the Florida State Seminoles to two national championships, 12 ACC titles, and an extraordinary era of dominance in the 1990s, including 14 consecutive top-five finishes and five national championship appearances. He retired with a 316—97—4 record at FSU and a 377—129—4 record overall, coached countless All-Americans and future NFL players, and left a lasting impact not only through his success on the field but through his leadership, faith, and mentorship of generations of young men. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and awarded the inaugural Governor’s Medal of Freedom in 2021.

The $63.5 million Capital Circle Southwest Phase One project expanded the road to six lanes for nearly four miles. This project is now wrapping up and completing a year ahead of schedule. Phase Two of this project was previously unfunded for construction, but thanks to Governor DeSantis’ Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative, the project has been advanced and is now beginning construction. This phase will widen 2.2 miles of the roadway to six lanes with an anticipated completion in mid-2030. This remarkable progress allows residents, businesses, and commuters to benefit from improved connectivity and enhanced safety, while reducing the duration of construction impacts along this critical corridor.

For more information on the Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative, including additional project details, please visit https://www.fdot.gov/movingfloridaforward/.