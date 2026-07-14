Nonprofit Finance Fund Celebrates Achievements of GALS LA Charter School and “Girls Who Lead”

GALS LA students grow together as they tend to their school garden. NFFers Isabella Melgoza, Sean Doss, Christopher Huang, and Athena Lew join Executive Director & Founding Principal Vanessa Garza at GALS LA’s 2024 ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo by Joshua Escandon. GALS LA students shine bright with school spirit.

GALS LA Shows NFF’s Charter School Facility Loans and Lines of Credit in Action

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) is proud to celebrate Girls Athletic Leadership School Los Angeles (GALS LA) and its expansion to serve more California middle school girls. A new story about GALS LA on NFF's website illustrates how community development financing supports public education.In early 2024, NFF’s charter school financing team leveraged its Department of Education (DOE) credit enhancement grant to support a $4.3 million facility construction loan for GALS LA to complete construction of its permanent campus in Van Nuys, California. Now, its 1.27-acre site features 17 classrooms, a dance studio, and administrative offices. The newly completed expansion allows the school to serve up to 330 students – a remarkable 120% increase from its previous capacity.“We are honored to partner with GALS LA to advance their mission and help create a space for whole-child education,” said Anne Robinson, Senior Director of Education Lending and the Charter School Program at NFF. “This project illustrates how NFF can leverage DOE credit enhancement combined with our specialized lending practice designed to meet the needs of innovative public charter schools.”GALS LA is the only public all-girls middle school in California. It started with a clear vision: a school that is both academically rigorous and deeply affirming, where girls feel seen, supported, and challenged. In the decade since, that vision has grown and taken shape, expanding both its reach and impact.“NFF was a catalyst for GALS LA’s newly opened and custom-built campus, which provides us with a permanent home optimized for our unique school model. From our first warm introduction, it’s been evident that NFF is tirelessly working for the success of their partners,” says Executive Director and Founding Principal, Vanessa Garza.With 85% of its students from low-income backgrounds, GALS LA keeps tuition free to ensure access is not limited by cost. Since GALS LA depends on public funding and reimbursements, it also secured a line of credit from NFF to help bridge funding timing gaps while growing.NFF’s story detailing how tailored financing supported GALS LA’s growth is available at: https://nff.org/insights/gals-la-where-are-they-now/ About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/ Contact: Tricia McKennaEmail: press@nff.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.