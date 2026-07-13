IAM Union Opposes D.C. Autonomous Vehicle Bill, Calls for Stronger Worker Protections

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 13, 2026 — The 600,000-member IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) is urging the District of Columbia Council to amend the Autonomous Vehicle Deployment Authorization Amendment Act of 2026 (B26-0684), citing concerns about the legislation’s impact on workers, public transit, and the local economy.

In a letter to Councilmember Charles Allen, who chairs the council’s Transportation and Education Committee, ahead of a Monday, July 13 public hearing, the IAM Union said it opposes the bill as written because of “the lack of guardrails to properly address the expected negative impacts to those such as existing ride-share drivers and the local economy.”

The IAM Union represents approximately 600,000 active and retired members across North America, including tens of thousands of rideshare drivers. The IAM Union, along with SEIU, won a first-in-the-nation effort to represent 70,000 rideshare drivers in Massachusetts, and championed the successful passage of rideshare union legislation in Illinois.

“The IAM welcomes innovation,” wrote IAM National Political and Legislative Director Hasan Solomon in a letter to DC Councilmember Charles Allen, who serves as Chair of the Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee. “Specifically, we welcome innovation that helps workers, not an unchecked innovation that threatens to upend thousands of jobs and disrupt a local economy.”

The IAM Union joined SEIU 32BJ in raising concerns about the potential impact autonomous vehicles could have on workers throughout the transportation sector. According to the union’s testimony, recent reports by Gridwise, an app that helps ride-share drivers track mileage and earnings, show that driver hourly pay declines in cities where autonomous vehicles have been introduced.

“We join with SEIU 32BJ in opposing the proposed District legislation as written, seeing AVs as threatening to destroy the jobs of thousands of workers in the District, not only rideshare, but those like public transit workers,” wrote Solomon.

The union also highlighted the important role ride-share drivers play in the District’s economy.

“As you know, many ride-share drivers tap platforms like Uber and Lyft for work that allows them to make ends meet, providing benefits not only for their families but for the local economy as well,” wrote Solomon. “These wages stay in the community for paying rent, paying income taxes, shopping at local grocery stores and other day-to-day costs that benefit the District.”

The IAM Union warned that the unchecked deployment of autonomous vehicles could divert economic benefits away from local communities.

“This upending of jobs threatens to shift such local economic gains away from the District and into the hands of Silicon Valley investors,” wrote Solomon.

The IAM Union is urging the Council to adopt strong worker protections and economic safeguards before advancing the legislation.

“Again, the IAM opposes this bill as written, and urge strong guardrails that protect drivers of the city and the economic vitality,” Solomon concluded.

The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) represents approximately 600,000 active and retired members in aerospace, defense, airlines, shipbuilding, rail, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries across North America.