Board Chair Tammi Dukes Recognized for Leadership in Audit, Risk, and Compliance

The Kentucky State University alumna has built a career around the principles that guide effective governance: integrity, accountability, and trust

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Strong institutions need leaders who ask difficult questions, identify risks, and protect the trust others place in them. Kentucky State University Board of Regents Chair Tammi Dukes has spent more than three decades doing that work.

Influential Women, an online professional community and profile platform that highlights women’s careers, leadership, and expertise, recently featured Dukes for her accomplishments in accounting, internal audit, enterprise risk management, regulatory compliance, and financial literacy.

The profile traces a career that has taken the Kentucky State alumna into corporate boardrooms, global operations, and organizations seeking stronger financial and governance practices. She now brings that experience to her role as chair of the University’s governing board.

“My success is attributed to hard work, integrity, and striving for excellence,” Dukes said in the profile.

Since joining the Board of Regents in 2022, Dukes has helped guide Kentucky State through a consequential period of institutional planning, financial stewardship, and academic transformation. Her background allows her to evaluate complex issues, press for accountability, and keep long-term institutional priorities at the center of Board deliberations.

A bachelor’s degree in business management with an accounting concentration from Kentucky State laid the foundation for that work. Dukes later earned a Master of Business Administration from Bowling Green State University and developed expertise in audit, compliance, fraud mitigation, financial controls, policy development, process improvement, and sustainability reporting.

Across her corporate career, she built and led internal audit and compliance functions, assessed organizational risks, improved business processes, and advised executives, boards, and audit committees. Global assignments also took her work across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Dukes sees oversight not as a narrow financial exercise, but as an essential form of stewardship.

“The value that is most important to me in both my work and personal life is integrity,” she said. “Character and integrity guide how I interact with others, because I believe that trust is the foundation of any relationship — whether professional or personal.”

That emphasis carries particular weight in higher education governance. Regents establish policy, exercise fiduciary oversight, evaluate institutional performance, and help safeguard a university’s mission and future. As both an experienced professional and an alumna, Dukes approaches those responsibilities with a direct stake in Kentucky State’s success.

Her career has included senior leadership positions with global organizations, including Adient and Coupa Software. Through TDukes Consulting, she now provides accounting, audit, assessment, bookkeeping, and financial consulting services to small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The consulting work allows her to apply lessons from large, complex corporations to organizations that may lack extensive internal financial resources. She helps clients strengthen controls, improve reporting, understand risk, and make better-informed decisions.

For emerging professionals, Dukes recommends setting clear goals while remaining open to opportunities that may not follow a carefully drawn plan.

“Some of the most rewarding opportunities and experiences come from the unexpected,” she said.

Service beyond the workplace remains another important part of her leadership. In addition to chairing Kentucky State’s Board of Regents, Dukes serves on the board of Linden Grove School and contributes to community initiatives through Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®.

The Influential Women feature recognizes a career defined by disciplined oversight, sound judgment, and trust. Those same qualities now help Dukes lead the Board of Regents as Kentucky State plans for its future, strengthens its operations, and advances its public mission.