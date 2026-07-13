Lindsey Lavery Shares Franciscan Ministries' Growth Strategy During LeadingAge Illinois on the Future of Senior Living

Chief Sales and Marketing Officer to Highlight Innovative Community Expansions and the Changing Expectations of Today's Older Adults

Today's older adults are looking for more than a place to live – they're seeking purpose, connection, wellness and meaningful experiences.” — Lindsey Lavery - Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago , announced today that Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, on July 14 will serve as a featured panelist at the upcoming LeadingAge Illinois Annual Meeting & Expo during the educational session, "Are We Entering the Golden Age of Senior Living?".Lavery will join an esteemed panel of industry leaders, including Jay Biere, Chief Executive Officer of Plymouth Place; Joe Hassel, Vice President of Strategies, Planning and Construction for Presbyterian Living; and moderator Tom Meyers, Co-Practice Leader of the Senior Living Finance Practice at Ziegler.The panel will explore how shifting demographics, consumer expectations, innovative community design, and evolving lifestyle preferences are redefining the future of senior living. Lavery will share how Franciscan Ministries is responding to these changes through strategic growth, innovative community development, and a renewed focus on creating vibrant lifestyle destinations for today's older adults."Our industry has an incredible opportunity to redefine how people think about senior living," said Lavery. Today's older adults are looking for more than a place to live – they're seeking purpose, connection, wellness and meaningful experiences. At Franciscan Ministries, we're intentionally creating communities that reflect those expectations while remaining grounded in our mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy."During the discussion, Lavery will highlight several major expansion and development initiatives completed or currently underway across the Franciscan Ministries portfolio, including:• The new 38-residence Ancora Memory Care neighborhood at Marian Village in Homer Glen, Illinois.• The new 92-residence Independent Living expansion at Franciscan Village in Lemont, Illinois.• The new 62-residence Independent Living expansion at University Place in West Lafayette, Indiana.• The Providence, a new 112-residence Life Plan Community under development in New York's Capital Region that will bring mission-driven senior living to the Albany market.As Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Lavery is helping lead one of the most ambitious growth strategies in Franciscan Ministries' 130-year history. From community expansions to new developments, she is shaping how the organization responds to changing consumer expectations through innovative, lifestyle-focused communities rooted in wellness, hospitality, purposeful living and sound financial stewardship. Her leadership provides a distinctive perspective on the trends transforming the senior living industry."Lindsey's participation on this distinguished panel reflects the leadership Franciscan Ministries continues to provide in shaping the future of senior living," said Regina Umanskiy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Franciscan Ministries. "Her expertise in resident engagement, strategic growth and brand transformation has helped position our organization to meet the expectations of a new generation of older adults while remaining deeply committed to our Franciscan mission."With more than 20 years of senior living experience, Lavery has built a distinguished career leading sales, marketing, organizational culture and talent development initiatives for some of the nation's largest senior living providers. Since joining Franciscan Ministries as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer in 2023, she has played a key role in advancing the organization's strategic growth initiatives, strengthening sales performance, and helping reposition senior living as a lifestyle choice centered on wellness, connection and joyful living.The LeadingAge Illinois Annual Meeting & Expo brings together senior living and aging services professionals from across the state to explore innovative ideas, emerging trends and strategies that will shape the future of aging services.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops, and manages senior living communities that offer exceptional hospitality, personalized services, and a full continuum of care. Through its Living Joyfully philosophy and Joy Lives Here brand promise, Franciscan Ministries is redefining senior living by creating communities where older adults can live with purpose, connection and peace of mind.In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries’ charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries.org or call 331.318.5200.

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