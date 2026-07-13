Investors Urge Congress to Pass Permitting Reform to Fuel Nevada’s Housing, Energy, and Growth Needs

Coalition of investors calls on Congress to pass bipartisan permitting reform before August recess to support Nevada’s booming growth.

We urge Nevada’s congressional delegation to push the SPEED Act, PERMIT Act, FREEDOM Act, and other meaningful reforms across the finish line before the August recess.”” — Bill Walker

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A coalition of investors committed to Nevada’s economic growth today called on Congress to act swiftly on bipartisan permitting reform legislation. The group warned that outdated federal processes are jeopardizing the state’s record job growth and future competitiveness.Nevada leads the nation in job growth, currently more than double the rate of the second fastest growing state, with new industries such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and expanding data centers driving investment and attracting population growth. However, the state’s electric grid is under increasing strain from rising energy demand, fueled by data centers, industrial investment, and the needs of the Las Vegas Strip, especially during long, hot summers.Multi-year permitting delays, which average more than four years for federal permits, are inflating costs for critical energy projects, transmission lines, housing developments, and other infrastructure. Nevada faces a shortage of more than 78,000 additional affordable rental homes, and every delay passes higher costs directly to families and businesses.“Nevada has the talent, the resources, and the momentum to thrive, but outdated government red tape is holding us back,” said Bill Walker, speaking on behalf of the group. “We urge Nevada’s congressional delegation to push the SPEED Act, PERMIT Act, FREEDOM Act, and other meaningful reforms across the finish line before the August recess.”The coalition stressed that smart permitting reform, which preserves strong environmental protections while establishing predictable and efficient timelines, is critical to unlocking private investment, ensuring reliable and affordable energy, and keeping Nevada competitive in the race for AI and advanced industries.

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