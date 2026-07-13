DETROIT LAKES, Minn. –The Moorhead Travel Information Center Rest Area on eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed to all travelers starting July 15 through July 17 while the parking lot is being repaved, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The rest area will reopen when paving is complete. All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.
More than 20 million travelers stop at Minnesota rest areas annually. To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s online search tool to learn about services and access at each site by visiting mndot.gov/restareas.
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Moorhead rest area to temporarily close July 15-17 (July 13, 2026)
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