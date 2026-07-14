Vendasta Elevates Internal Leaders to C-Suite to Drive Next Phase of AI Workforce Expansion

Jean Parchewsky named Chief People Officer and Reilley Dutchak appointed Chief Financial Officer as the company enters its next stage of growth

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vendasta, the leading AI workforce platform for small and medium businesses, today announced the promotion of Jean Parchewsky to Chief People Officer and Reilley Dutchak to Chief Financial Officer. Both executives were promoted from within: Parchewsky after 11 years leading People Operations, and Dutchak after leading the company's finance function as Vice President of Finance and interim CFO."The AI era will be won by companies that get two things right: people and capital," said Brendan King, Co-Founder and CEO of Vendasta. "Jean built the team that built this platform. Reilley brings public-company discipline to a company moving at startup speed. We didn't go looking for these leaders. They were already at the table. This week the titles caught up."Eleven years of building the team behind the platformParchewsky joined Vendasta in 2015 after 20 years leading retail teams at brands including Zara, Esprit, and Target. A University of Saskatchewan psychology graduate, she has led People Operations through Vendasta's growth from a Saskatoon startup to a global company operating across 12 countries. As Chief People Officer, she will lead the people strategy for a workforce where humans and AI employees increasingly work side by side, including how every Vendastian puts AI to work in their own role."I have spent 11 years watching what happens when you treat people strategy as business strategy. It works," said Parchewsky. "As AI takes on more of the doing, our people take on more of the orchestrating. My job is to make sure every Vendastian is set up to do the most interesting work of their careers."Public-company discipline for a scaling platformDutchak brings more than 15 years of finance leadership at global public companies, with senior roles in treasury, corporate finance, FP&A and investor relations at Nutrien, marketing strategy at Cameco, and public accounting at Deloitte. As CFO, he will own the financial strategy behind Vendasta's growth as an AI workforce platform."Vendasta has built the premier AI workforce solution for millions of local businesses," said Dutchak. "Finance's role is to support the business internally as it evolves and grows, and to maximize value creation for our stakeholders."The promotions come as Vendasta continues its shift from software company to AI workforce platform, providing role-based AI Employees that agencies, media companies, and software vendors deploy to the local businesses they serve. People and capital are the two functions that carry that next stage of growth, and Parchewsky and Dutchak continue to lead both. The full Vendasta leadership team is at vendasta.com/company/leadership.About VendastaVendasta is the AI workforce platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Vendasta provides AI Employees that execute the work of marketing, sales, and operations automatically, helping local businesses reclaim time and scale without the overhead of traditional hiring. Founded in Saskatoon, Vendasta has a global network of 60,000+ partners to help SMBs stop managing software and start achieving outcomes.Learn how to hire your first AI employee at Vendasta.com.

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