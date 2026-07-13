Cincinnati Defense Attorney Secures Not Guilty Verdict in Second-Degree Felonious Assault Trial

Attorney Lindsay Arway obtained a not guilty verdict following a three-day jury trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on a felonious assault charge.

From his first conversation with detectives, my client maintained that he was there to stop a fight, not start one.” — Lindsay Arway

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lindsay Arway , a criminal defense attorney at Moermond & Mulligan, LLC , secured a not guilty verdict for her client on a charge of felonious assault in the second degree following a three-day jury trial in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Case No. B2504889.According to court filings, the complaining witness alleged that a verbal dispute arose between herself and a co-defendant upon entering an apartment building. As alleged in court documents, the complaining witness further claimed that upon leaving the building, she was first struck by the co-defendant and then subjected to an assault by Arway's client. Medical records introduced at trial documented injuries including cuts, bruising, a punctured lung, and broken ribs.As established at trial, the apartment building where the incident allegedly occurred was equipped with surveillance cameras; however, the cameras were not operational at the time of the incident through no fault of any party involved in the case. Per statements made to law enforcement and cited in court proceedings, Arway's client acknowledged being present at the scene, maintained that he attempted only to intervene between the two women, and denied any involvement in the alleged assault of the complaining witness. Additional case background is available on the firm's second-degree felonious assault case result page.After a three-day trial, the jury returned a not guilty verdict on the felonious assault charge."This case came down to credibility, the absence of corroborating evidence, and holding the State to its burden of proof," said Lindsay Arway, defense attorney at Moermond & Mulligan, LLC. "From his first conversation with detectives, my client maintained that he was there to stop a fight, not start one. The jury heard the full picture and returned the only verdict the evidence supported."Arway represents individuals facing criminal charges in Hamilton County and throughout southwest Ohio, with her practice focused on felony defense, trial advocacy, and cases where client liberty is at issue.

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