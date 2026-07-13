Governor Morrisey Announces $50 Million Helsing Investment in Berkeley County, Creating High-Paying Defense Manufacturing Jobs ...

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced that Helsing will invest an initial $50 million to establish advanced defense manufacturing operations in Berkeley County, creating at least 60 high-skilled, full-time jobs with an average salary of $125,000 and further strengthening West Virginia's growing aerospace and defense economy.

"Welcoming a global defense technology innovator with battlefield-deployed products like Helsing to Berkeley County is another major milestone for West Virginia," Governor Morrisey said. "This investment demonstrates that our state has the skilled workforce, dependable infrastructure and business climate needed to compete for the industries of tomorrow. We're proud to help strengthen America's defense while creating outstanding career opportunities for West Virginians."

Helsing, a leading European defense technology company specializing in software-defined defense capabilities, selected West Virginia after an extensive evaluation of competitive sites across the United States. The company's new facility in Martinsburg will initially manufacture Helsing's combat-proven HX-2 AI-enabled strike drone, establishing West Virginia as a key location for advanced defense manufacturing in the United States.

“A strong defense industrial base depends on trusted partnerships and the ability to scale advanced manufacturing where it matters most. West Virginia stood out for its skilled workforce, speed to build, manufacturing heritage, and commitment to strengthening the U.S. industrial base. We’re excited to build in Appalachia and grateful to Gov. Morrisey and the State of West Virginia for their support,” Helsing’s US General Manager, Dr. Jennifer McArdle said.

The State of West Virginia worked closely with Helsing throughout the site selection process, aligning customized workforce training, strategic East Coast logistics and dependable baseload energy to meet the company's operational requirements. Through West Virginia Advance and Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, the state also developed a specialized workforce training program tailored to Helsing's manufacturing needs.

"West Virginia has a long history of supporting our nation's defense, and this investment carries that tradition into the future," Governor Morrisey said. "By bringing advanced defense manufacturing to the Eastern Panhandle, we're creating high-skilled careers that allow West Virginians to help build the next generation of technology right here at home."

Helsing's investment further accelerates West Virginia's emergence as a center for aerospace, defense, advanced manufacturing, robotics and autonomous technologies. Located within a day's drive of nearly half of the U.S. population, West Virginia offers direct access to interstate highways, rail networks and East Coast ports, positioning manufacturers for long-term success.

Since October, the Morrisey administration has announced more than $12.9 billion in private-sector investments expected to create more than 13,700 projected jobs across West Virginia.

Helsing's investment supports the administration's long-term economic development strategy by strengthening West Virginia's defense manufacturing base while creating new opportunities for workers, families and communities across the state.

About Helsing

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, Helsing is a leading European defense technology company specializing in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, software-defined defense capabilities, advanced sensors and scalable manufacturing. The company develops technologies designed to strengthen the security and resilience of democratic nations and their allies by combining cutting-edge software with next-generation hardware platforms.