Korean Skincare Brand Dailish Enters the UAE with Vegan-Certified Jeju Botanical Range

The Dailish skincare range, now available in the UAE The Dailish Golden Prestige Collection, now available in the UAE Jeju Island, South Korea. Photo: Korea.net / Korean Culture and Information Service, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Dailish debuts its Golden Prestige Collection in the UAE, combining Jeju botanicals, UK Vegan Society registration, and four-week consumer study results.

UAE customers are among the most informed skincare buyers in the world. They want real science, honest ingredients, and results they can feel.” — Gyeomil Kim, Dailish Cosmetics

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean skincare brand Dailish Cosmetics has entered the United Arab Emirates, marking the company's first expansion into the Gulf region. The launch brings its Golden Prestige Collection to UAE consumers through the brand's regional online store and Amazon.ae.The move comes amid sustained growth in demand for Korean beauty products across the GCC, where consumers increasingly look for ingredient transparency, ethical certification, and documented product performance. Dailish has positioned its UAE debut around all three.From Jeju Island to the GulfDailish builds its formulas around botanicals harvested on Jeju, the volcanic island off Korea's southern coast known for its mineral-rich soil and protected natural environment. The company processes these ingredients using low-impact extraction methods designed to limit disruption to the island's ecosystem.Rather than following seasonal beauty trends, the brand concentrates on long-term skin health, formulating for the moisture barrier through steady hydration, balanced lipids, and gentleness suitable for daily use. This barrier-first approach is consistent with widely accepted dermatological guidance on maintaining healthy skin function.Four-Week Consumer StudyAhead of the launch, the Golden Prestige Collection completed a company-commissioned, controlled four-week consumer evaluation that combined instrument-based hydration readings with clinical observation and daily participant feedback.According to the study, 89 percent of participants recorded improved skin hydration within the first week. After the full four weeks, 85 percent reported noticeably smoother skin, 88 percent reported reduced feelings of tightness and dryness, and 90 percent described their skin as visibly calmer. Instrument measurements showed average hydration increases of between 28 and 45 percent. Dailish states that the findings point to steady moisture retention and a more stable skin barrier with consistent daily use, and notes that individual results vary.Certified by The Vegan SocietyEvery product in the Golden Prestige Collection is registered with The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom. The trademark requires verification that no animal-derived ingredients enter a formula at any stage, that production avoids cross-contact with animal materials, and that development involves no animal testing. For Dailish, the registration anchors a wider commitment to ethical sourcing and responsible manufacturing, priorities that align with growing interest in transparent beauty among GCC consumers.Launch Lineup and PricingFour products headline the UAE debut: the Agaricus Exosome Skincell Booster (AED 550), Pure Collagen Fiber 100 (AED 550), the Agaricus Firming Core Cream (AED 800), and the Complete Programmable Ampule Set (AED 2,100).The brand structures its regimen around three daily habits — gentle cleansing, deep hydration, and daytime protection — on the principle that a simple routine followed consistently delivers more than an elaborate one that is abandoned.Gyeomil Kim, spokesperson for Dailish Cosmetics, said: "UAE customers are among the most informed skincare buyers in the world. They want real science, honest ingredients, and results they can feel. Dailish was created for exactly that kind of customer, and we are proud to bring Jeju's botanicals to the Emirates."AvailabilityThe complete Dailish range is available now through the brand's UAE online store and on Amazon.ae, sold by Dailish Korea and fulfilled by Amazon. Details of the research behind the formulas are published on the brand's website.About Dailish CosmeticsDailish is a Korean skincare brand built on Jeju Island botanicals and modern skin science. Its barrier-first formulations are registered with The Vegan Society and are available to UAE customers online.

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