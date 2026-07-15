More Monsters, More Mayhem: HalloweenCostumes.com Drops Record-Breaking Collection of 100+ New Animatronics and Decor

Animatronics Animatronics

Featuring pop-culture icons and budget-friendly "Scream Savers," the internet's favorite Halloween headquarters is officially turning up the scare factor.

We're always looking for new ways to make Halloween bigger, more immersive, and more fun. This collection is our answer, with over 100 new decorations designed to surprise and delight fans.” — Tom Fallenstein, CEO of HalloweenCostumes.com.

NORTH MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lock the doors and warn the neighbors: HalloweenCostumes.com has launched its largest Halloween décor collection to date. Following last year's launch of more than 75 new décor items, the online Halloween retailer is expanding its 2026 lineup with more than 100 new decorations, including animatronics, inflatables, and budget-friendly décor.The 2026 collection includes: 63 Animatronics : From eerie, subtle movements to massive, cinematic jump scares. 24 "Scream Savers" : High-quality, budget-friendly jump scares that won’t break the bank. 17 Inflatables : Massive lawn grabbers up to 25 feet tall.Pop Culture Icons Join the 2026 CollectionThis year, HalloweenCostumes.com is adding some of the biggest names in movies, gaming, and pop culture. Horror fans and gamers can expect officially licensed decor including:The Lord of the Rings featuring the Balrog, the Witch-king, and Gollum.Poppy Playtime with CatNap and Huggy Wuggy inflatables up to 25 feet tall.The Addams Family with life-sized Cousin Itt and a moving Thing animatronic.DC Comics featuring life-sized Harley Quinn and Joker animatronics.Additional characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Edward Scissorhands, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Princess Bride.Exclusive Original DesignsThe 2026 collection also includes several oversized original creations exclusive to HalloweenCostumes.com, including:12 Ft. Slenderman: The internet's favorite suit-wearing cryptid is now tall enough to peek into your second-story windows.7.7 Ft. Legendary Link the Bigfoot: Because nothing says Halloween quite like a giant, moving Sasquatch.With the spooky season just around the corner, HalloweenCostumes.com continues to lead the industry in innovation, fun, and top-tier frights. To view the full, record-breaking lineup of new animatronics and decorations, visit the Halloween Decoration Collection at HalloweenCostumes.com.

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