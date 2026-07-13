That 1 Painter New Orleans Brings a More Professional Painting Experience to Local Homeowners and Businesses

Franchise Owner Adam Broussard Uses National Brand Support to Deliver Consistency, Communication, and Craftsmanship

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a city known for its architecture, character, and deep neighborhood pride, Adam Broussard is building a business focused on helping homeowners and business owners protect and enhance the properties that make New Orleans unique.

As the owner of That 1 Painter New Orleans, Broussard is part of a growing franchise brand that provides professional residential and commercial painting services through locally owned and operated businesses. For Broussard, franchise ownership has offered a way to pursue entrepreneurship while serving a market where craftsmanship, trust, and local relationships matter.

“New Orleans is a place where every home and building has a story,” said Adam Broussard, owner of That 1 Painter New Orleans. “Owning a painting business here means understanding that we are not just changing colors on walls. We are helping people care for spaces that are meaningful to them.”

That perspective is one of the reasons Broussard was drawn to the That 1 Painter franchise model. The brand provides owners with established systems, operational support, training, marketing resources, and proven processes, while still allowing them to lead a locally rooted business that reflects the needs of their community.

For entrepreneurs entering the home services industry, that combination can be especially valuable. Painting is a highly relationship-driven business, with customers looking for professionalism, clear communication, reliable scheduling, and quality results. Franchise ownership gives local operators a foundation for delivering that experience consistently.

“The franchise model gives you a playbook, but it does not remove the responsibility of ownership,” Broussard said. “You still have to lead, build trust, and show up for your customers. The difference is that you are doing it with systems and support already behind you.”

That 1 Painter New Orleans provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, wood repair, and commercial painting services. In a region where weather, humidity, and architectural variety can create unique maintenance needs, Broussard sees professional painting as both a visual improvement and a long-term investment in property care.

For many homeowners, a painting project can feel overwhelming. Customers may worry about cost, timing, preparation, cleanup, and whether the finished result will match their expectations. Broussard believes one of the greatest benefits of owning a franchise-backed painting business is the ability to bring more structure and confidence to that process.

“Our goal is to make the experience feel simple and professional from beginning to end,” Broussard said. “Customers want to know what to expect, who is coming to their home, how the project will be handled, and what the final result will look like. When you can provide that clarity, you earn trust.”

Beyond the customer experience, franchise ownership has also given Broussard the opportunity to build a team, create local jobs, and contribute to the New Orleans business community. As a local owner, he is able to make decisions that reflect the needs of his market while benefiting from the tools and resources of a larger brand.

For Broussard, that balance is one of the most appealing parts of business ownership.

“You get the pride of building something of your own, but you are not doing it alone,” he said. “That support matters, especially when you are trying to grow the right way. It allows you to focus on people — your customers, your team, and your community.”

As New Orleans continues to grow and evolve, Broussard sees opportunity in serving homeowners and businesses that want quality, reliability, and a company that understands the importance of preserving local character. Through That 1 Painter, he is building a business that blends professional systems with a personal, community-focused approach.

“Painting is one of those services that can completely change how a space feels,” Broussard said. “When it is done well, it gives people renewed pride in their home or business. Being able to provide that kind of transformation in a city like New Orleans is incredibly rewarding.”

Franchise Ownership in a Character-Driven Market

For entrepreneurs in home services, franchising offers a way to enter business ownership with structure, support, and brand resources already in place. Benefits often include operational systems, training, marketing support, vendor relationships, technology tools, and access to a broader network of franchise owners.

In markets like New Orleans, where properties often carry deep personal, cultural, and architectural significance, local ownership is especially important. Franchise owners have the ability to combine professional brand standards with market-specific knowledge, allowing them to serve customers in a way that feels both polished and personal.

For Broussard, owning a That 1 Painter franchise means building a business that honors both the practical needs of property owners and the unique character of the community he serves.

About That 1 Painter New Orleans

That 1 Painter New Orleans provides residential and commercial painting services, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, wood repair, and related property improvement services. Locally owned and operated, the company combines professional craftsmanship with the systems, support, and standards of the That 1 Painter brand.

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is a residential and commercial painting franchise brand with locally owned and operated locations across the United States. The company provides professional painting services for homeowners and businesses while helping franchise owners build service-based businesses rooted in quality, communication, and community connection.

For more information about That 1 Painter New Orleans, visit that1painter.com/new-orleans

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