The Feel-Good Buddy Family Comedy of the Summer - ORANGE JUSTICE - Now Streaming on VOD

Orange Justice Official Poster Tom Malloy, Marlhy Murphy, Scott Baker Marlhy Murphy as Lacey Scott Baker (Taylor) Tom Malloy (Murph)

Bringing Big Laughs Back to the Movies, NYPD Officer Turned Comic Scott Baker Teams with Prod./Actor Tom Malloy in a Wild, Completely Improvised Comedy/Adv.

One of the things we wanted to do was make a movie that simply makes people laugh and feel good, there aren’t enough broad, positive comedies out there that families can sit down and enjoy together.” — Scott Baker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when audiences are hungry for movies the whole family can actually watch together, Orange Justice is arriving to deliver exactly that: huge laughs, feel-good fun, and a comedy experience built to entertain audiences of all ages.Now streaming on all the major streaming VOD platforms, Orange Justice is being called a “laugh-out-loud summer comedy hit,” combining fast-paced improvisation, outrageous situations, and a positive, upbeat spirit rarely seen in today’s comedy landscape.The film stars and was co-written by former NYPD officer turned comedian Scott Baker alongside producer, actor, and filmmaker Tom Malloy . The duo have been performing improv comedy together for over 15 years, including their cult-favorite Amazon comedy series MIDTOWN, and bring that same chemistry and spontaneous comedic style to the big screen.Directed by Mario Garciduenas, the film follows two nonstop-bantering NYPD partners, Rick Taylor (Baker) and Tommy “Murph” Murphy (Malloy), whose lives are turned upside down after a ridiculous misunderstanding involving a bag of oranges goes viral online. Suspended from duty and desperate to clear their names, the two cops hit the road escorting a teenage girl, Lacey (Marlhy Murphy) from Chicago to Vancouver to meet the father she’s never known. Along the way, they stumble through one outrageous situation after another, turning a simple road trip into a wild cross-country comedy adventure filled with nonstop laughs, heart, and total chaos.Unlike many modern comedies, Orange Justice is completely family friendly, featuring no profanity and humor audiences can comfortably enjoy together.The film also features a strong supporting cast that adds to the nonstop comedy and heart of the story, including Rhasaan Orange as Buzzy, the fast-talking confidential informant caught in the middle of the chaos; Jeff Doucette as Uncle Shamus, the old-school former cop who kicks off the adventure; Danielle Vasinova as Joanna, Lacey’s protective mother; and Natalie Stavola as Rachel, a tough and attractive Canadian Mountie they meet along the way. Together, the ensemble helps create the film’s classic buddy-comedy feel while keeping the energy fresh, modern, and packed with laughs.The film also offers a fun and human portrayal of law enforcement, inspired in part by Baker’s real-life experience as a New York City police officer before transitioning into comedy and entertainment. The film debuted on July 1, 2026.

Orange Justice Official Trailer

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