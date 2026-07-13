Route 171/249 & Joplin West Corridor Study Public Meetings July 21 & 23

Jasper & Newton Counties – Those interested in a planning study for the Missouri Routes 171/249 corridor and the Joplin West Corridor are invited to attend one of two public meetings on Tuesday, July 21 or Thursday, July 23, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The meetings will be held at these times and locations:

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, Carthage Water & Electric Plant Community Room, 627 W. Centennial Avenue, Carthage Mo., 64836

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, July 23, Joplin Public Library Community Room, 1901 E. 20th Street, Joplin Mo., 64804

The meetings are open-house style with no formal presentations. People interested in the study may come and go at any time during the advertised time frame for the meetings.

Beginning July 14, a virtual (online) public meeting also can be accessed to learn about the study, ask questions and leave comments at this website: http://www.modot.org/projects/route-171-249-joplin-west-corridor-study.

The content and displays will be identical for both the in-person and virtual (online) public meetings, so those interested in the study need only attend one of the meetings available and should choose the version and location most convenient for them.

Comments on this study may be mailed in, e-mailed or submitted online through the project website until Thursday, August 13.

The purpose of the study is to evaluate how these two corridors can support the long-term transportation needs and economic development potential of the area. At this time, no funding has been identified or allocated for upgrades or construction along either of these two corridors.

Limits of the Study:

Existing Missouri Routes 171/249 corridor in Jasper County from the I-44/I-49 interchange in Joplin to the I-49/Route 171/Route 96/Route 571 interchange in Carthage

New Joplin West Corridor in Newton and Jasper counties from I-44 near the Missouri/Oklahoma state line to near the Route 171/Route 96/Route YY intersection north of Carl Junction

The study focuses on these areas:

Safety conditions

Roadway operations

Projected traffic

Local and regional connectivity

Economic impact

For those unable to access the online meeting, contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417.895.7600, and accommodation will be made to share the information.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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