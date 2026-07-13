CardSight AI Adds One Piece Card Identification, Trading Card Database, and Market Data for Platforms

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Developers can now identify One Piece cards from a single photo, one card or a full page at once, and build on CardSight AI's structured catalog and market data

We custom-train our AI for One Piece so identification holds up in the real world, one card or many at a time, wherever collectors happen to be shooting.” — igne Bone, Founding Engineer at CardSight AI

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CardSight AI, the trading card infrastructure platform, today announced support for the One Piece Card Game. Led by its flagship card identification technology and complemented by a comprehensive trading card database and structured market data, CardSight AI now gives developers and platforms everything they need to build for One Piece, all through the same API that already powers major U.S. sports, Pokémon, and Magic: The Gathering.A fast-growing game, now builder-readySince its debut from Bandai, the One Piece Card Game has grown into one of the most active trading card games in the hobby, with a passionate global community and a steady stream of new sets. That momentum has created real demand from developers who want to build collection, marketplace, and pricing tools around One Piece, and who until now had to assemble their own identification and data from scratch.One Piece is also a demanding game to identify well. Its cards span a fast-expanding lineup of sets, alternate arts, and parallel rarities, the kind of fine distinctions that generic image matching tends to blur. Getting it right is exactly the problem CardSight AI was built to solve, and it is why builders would rather integrate identification than try to maintain it themselves.With today's release, One Piece gets the same infrastructure treatment as every other category on CardSight AI. The identification, catalog, and market data that developers already rely on for sports cards and other trading card games are now available for One Piece through a single, consistent integration.What's includedThe launch spans the full CardSight AI platform, giving builders and existing platforms everything they need to deliver One Piece functionality to their users.For identification, One Piece cards work the way everything else does on CardSight AI. Users can photograph a single card or several at once, a full page in one shot, at any angle and in any lighting, with no boxed-in, one-at-a-time scanning. It extends the capability at the center of CardSight AI's Break Out of the Box campaign to a brand new game.The CardSight AI Catalog, the platform's comprehensive trading card database, now carries structured records for every One Piece set and card, giving builders a consistent reference layer to organize, match, and display collections. Every card in the database maps to a stable identifier, so a card recognized today lines up with the same record tomorrow.And CardSight AI brings comprehensive, structured bid/ask market data to One Piece. That means the underlying market data, not a single estimated "price" or "comp," so builders can value cards and power their own tools on their own terms. As with every category on the platform, CardSight AI's market data is built for teams that want to make their own calls, not consume someone else's verdict.What builders can now doWith One Piece live on CardSight AI, teams can add instant card recognition to a mobile app, automate listing and inventory for a marketplace, track prices and portfolio value for collectors, or power fast scanning at events and card shops. Because it runs on the same API as every other category, adding One Piece is a matter of a call, not a new project. Collection apps can let players catalog a binder in seconds, marketplaces can turn a photo into a ready-to-post listing, and pricing tools can surface live market data the moment a card is identified."One Piece has one of the most passionate communities in the hobby, and builders have been asking us for it," said Eric Nusbaum, Co-Founder and CEO of CardSight AI. "Now they can identify a One Piece card, or a whole page of them, and pull catalog and market data from the same place they already get baseball, basketball, and Pokémon. That is the point of CardSight AI. One integration, and the hobby is covered.""Bringing a new card game onto CardSight AI is real engineering, not a bolt-on," said Signe Bone, Founding Engineer at CardSight AI. "We custom-train our AI for One Piece so identification holds up in the real world, one card or many at a time, wherever collectors happen to be shooting."One platform, every categoryFor developers, the value is not just One Piece on its own. It is that One Piece now sits alongside sports trading cards, Pokémon, and Magic: The Gathering behind one API, one catalog, and one market data feed. A team can build a single product that spans the whole hobby without wiring up a different identification engine or data source for each game. As CardSight AI adds categories, that coverage grows underneath the apps already built on it, with no extra work for the developer.Available now, free to startOne Piece support is live today, and getting started is free. New developers can sign up and make up to 750 API calls with no credit card required, enough to build and test a real integration before spending a dollar. From there, affordable pricing grows with you, so a weekend project and a production platform each pay only for what they use.Because One Piece runs on the same API as every other category, teams already building on CardSight AI can add it with no separate integration. CardSight AI also plugs right into AI development tools like Claude Code, Codex, and others, so you can bring a trading card idea to life in a single session.About CardSight AICardSight AI, Inc. is an AI-powered trading card identification and data infrastructure platform. Using AI custom-trained specifically for trading cards, CardSight AI identifies more than 12 million cards at 99.5% accuracy across major Baseball, Football, Basketball, Hockey, Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, and now One Piece. The company provides its capabilities through a direct-to-consumer REST API, native SDKs, and MCP endpoints, serving as the recognition and data layer for developers, marketplaces, and collectors. CardSight AI is based in Maine and is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. Learn more at https://cardsight.ai

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