Injured Hiker on Piper Trail on Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 13, 2026

Albany, NH – On Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 12:06 p.m., 911 Dispatch received a call from an injured hiker on the Piper Trail on Mt. Chocorua in Albany. The injured hiker was identified as Robert Hickey, 65, from New Castle, NH. Hickey was hiking with his wife on the Piper Trail to the summit of Mt. Chocorua when he slipped and fell, which resulted in a knee injury. Hickey was unable to walk or bear weight on his knee, so he called 911 for assistance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded along with members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team (LRSAR). Hickey was located approximately 3.2 miles up the trail from the parking area. The trail was steep and rocky with multiple switchbacks through difficult terrain, which delayed the rescue efforts of the responders. Hickey was carried by rescue litter 3.2 miles to the trailhead parking area arriving at 7:42 p.m. Hickey was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.