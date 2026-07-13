Progress Update for Route 66 Improvement Project for Week of July 13

Joplin – A project to make pavement, sidewalk, traffic and safety improvements along Missouri Route 66 (7th Street) in Joplin is underway. Here is an update of the work scheduled for the week of July 13.

Work scheduled:

Contractor installing new sidewalk, curb and entrances between Florida Avenue and Ozark Avenue

Preparing for new roadway pavement between Ozark Avenue and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Railroad tracks

Placing hardware and pole bases for new signals at intersection with St. Louis Avenue

Continue relocating sanitary sewer on south side of Route 66 (7th Street)

Liberty Electric continuing layout for new utility poles at intersection with St. Louis Avenue and supporting existing poles between St. Louis Avenue and Ozark Avenue as needed

Missouri American Water relocating service tie-ins to new water line between Florida Avenue and McConnel Avenue

Additional Missouri American Water crews working between Patterson Avenue and Florida Avenue and working on additional water line crossings as needed

Spire continuing utility relocation work at intersection with Main Street

AT&T coordinating with other utilities and the contractor for relocation of the pole at the southeast corner of intersection with St. Louis Avenue and planning for additional relocations between Pearl Avenue and Wall Avenue

Bluebird Fiber continuing to bore new conduit between St. Louis Avenue and Murphy Boulevard on north side of Route 66 (7th Street)

Lumen Fiber continuing utility relocation work at Florida Avenue

Allo Fiber coordinating with other utilities on additional crossings of Route 66 (7th Street) west of Main Street

Sparklight Internet coordinating transfers onto new Liberty poles as they are installed

Traffic Impacts:

At least one lane of Route 66 (7th Street) OPEN in both directions

Access to all business will be maintained at all times

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone

No signed detours

Drivers should find alternate routes around the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

Project Details:

The project will make improvements along the Route 66 (7th Street) corridor in Joplin between Jasper County Route P (Schifferdecker Avenue) and Loop 49 (Range Line Road).

As part of this project, the contractor will rebuild the pavement, bring sidewalks up to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and upgrade and replace several traffic signals along the corridor.

This contract also includes a project to rehabilitate the Oak Street bridge over I-49 in Carthage. That project is likely to start in 2027.

Project Information:

Prime Contractor: D&E Plumbing & Heating LLC, Nixa

Construction Cost: $61.6 million

Contract Completion Date: December 1, 2028

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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