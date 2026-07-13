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MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect Nighttime Lane Reductions and Ramp Closures at Various Locations

Where:

  • Greene County
    • East and westbound U.S. Route 60 between U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 360 in Springfield
    • East and westbound Missouri Route 360 between I-44 and U.S. Route 60 in Republic
    • Southbound Business 65/Glenstone Avenue at the East Republic Street/Nature Center Way Roundabout in Springfield
  • Christian County
    • U.S. Route 65 between the Greene/Christian County line and Business 65/South Street in Ozark

When: 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Monday-Friday, July 27-31

What: Contractor crews inspecting truss signs

Traffic Impacts:

  • Expect periodic lane reductions, ramp closures, and possible traffic delays where crews are working
  • Greene County
    • East and westbound U.S. Route 60 between U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 360 in Springfield
    • East and westbound Missouri Route 360 between I-44 and U.S. Route 60 in Republic
    • Southbound Business 65/Glenstone Avenue at the East Republic Street/Nature Center Way Roundabout in Springfield
  • Christian County
    • U.S. Route 65 between the Greene/Christian County line and Business 65/South Street in Ozark
  • Watch for crews and equipment working close to traffic
  • Signs will alert drivers approaching work zones

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

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END

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MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect Nighttime Lane Reductions and Ramp Closures at Various Locations

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