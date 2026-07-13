MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect Nighttime Lane Reductions and Ramp Closures at Various Locations
Where:
- Greene County
- East and westbound U.S. Route 60 between U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 360 in Springfield
- East and westbound Missouri Route 360 between I-44 and U.S. Route 60 in Republic
- Southbound Business 65/Glenstone Avenue at the East Republic Street/Nature Center Way Roundabout in Springfield
- Christian County
- U.S. Route 65 between the Greene/Christian County line and Business 65/South Street in Ozark
When: 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Monday-Friday, July 27-31
What: Contractor crews inspecting truss signs
Traffic Impacts:
- Expect periodic lane reductions, ramp closures, and possible traffic delays where crews are working
- Greene County
- East and westbound U.S. Route 60 between U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 360 in Springfield
- East and westbound Missouri Route 360 between I-44 and U.S. Route 60 in Republic
- Southbound Business 65/Glenstone Avenue at the East Republic Street/Nature Center Way Roundabout in Springfield
- Christian County
- U.S. Route 65 between the Greene/Christian County line and Business 65/South Street in Ozark
- Watch for crews and equipment working close to traffic
- Signs will alert drivers approaching work zones
Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.
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For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.
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