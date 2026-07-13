MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Expect Nighttime Lane Reductions and Ramp Closures at Various Locations

Where:

Greene County

East and westbound U.S. Route 60 between U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 360 in Springfield



East and westbound Missouri Route 360 between I-44 and U.S. Route 60 in Republic



Southbound Business 65/Glenstone Avenue at the East Republic Street/Nature Center Way Roundabout in Springfield

Christian County

U.S. Route 65 between the Greene/Christian County line and Business 65/South Street in Ozark

When: 8 p.m.-5 a.m., Monday-Friday, July 27-31

What: Contractor crews inspecting truss signs

Traffic Impacts:

Expect periodic lane reductions, ramp closures, and possible traffic delays where crews are working

Greene County

East and westbound U.S. Route 60 between U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 360 in Springfield



East and westbound Missouri Route 360 between I-44 and U.S. Route 60 in Republic



Southbound Business 65/Glenstone Avenue at the East Republic Street/Nature Center Way Roundabout in Springfield

Christian County

U.S. Route 65 between the Greene/Christian County line and Business 65/South Street in Ozark

Watch for crews and equipment working close to traffic

Signs will alert drivers approaching work zones

Weather and/or construction delays could alter the work schedule.

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