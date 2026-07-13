Hartman Properties Successfully Refinances Ashford on the Bayou with New $8 Million Loan

Refinancing reflects strong property performance, high occupancy, and continued tenant demand

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hartman Properties announced the successful refinancing of Ashford on the Bayou with a new $8,000,000 loan, replacing the property's previous financing and securing long-term debt through a local banking institution.The refinancing represents a significant milestone for the property and reflects the continued strength of Ashford on the Bayou's operating performance, tenant demand, and long-term market position. Currently 95% occupied, the property generates strong cash flow and has continued to attract and retain high-quality tenants despite ongoing challenges facing the broader office market."Ashford on the Bayou has consistently demonstrated the qualities that lenders and investors value most, which is strong occupancy, stable cash flow, quality tenants, and proactive management. Securing long-term financing in today's environment reinforces the strength of the property and positions us well for future success," said Al Hartman, Founder and CEO of Hartman Properties.Located near Houston's Energy Corridor, Ashford on the Bayou has benefited from sustained leasing momentum over the few years. Recent leasing activity includes a new lease with Walker Coffee Trading, L.P., a leading global coffee trading company, as well as a major lease renewal with BD Energy Systems, LLC, one of the property's long-standing anchor tenants.The combination of new tenant growth and tenant retention has contributed to the property's strong operating performance and long-term stability with over 10,000 square feet of new tenant growth this year."Today's lending environment requires properties to demonstrate real performance, not just potential and Ashford on the Bayou continues to outperform. This refinancing validates the work that has gone into building one of the strongest-performing assets in our portfolio," said Margaret Hartman, COO of Hartman Properties.The refinancing replaces the property's previous loan and provides a long-term capital structure that supports continued operational excellence and strategic investment in the asset.As demand continues to concentrate in well-located, professionally managed office properties, Hartman Properties believes Ashford on the Bayou remains well-positioned to capitalize on future leasing opportunities while delivering stable performance.About Ashford on the BayouAshford on the Bayou is a Class B office property located along the Dairy Ashford corridor in West Houston. Positioned near Houston's Energy Corridor, the property provides convenient access to Interstate 10, Beltway 8, and Westheimer Road. The property serves a diverse roster of tenants across the energy, professional services, and commercial sectors and is recognized for its attractive campus environment, professional management, and strong tenant retention.About Hartman PropertiesHartman Properties is a Houston-based commercial real estate firm specializing in the ownership and management of office and commercial properties across major Texas markets. Known for hands-on management, tenant-focused operations, and strategic repositioning, Hartman Properties continues to deliver stable performance and long-term value through disciplined execution.For more information, visit hartman-properties.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.