Upper Salmon River closed to Chinook fishing on July 15

Idaho Fish and Game will close fishing for Chinook salmon on the Upper Salmon River from the posted boundary just upstream of the mouth of Valley Creek upstream to the posted boundary just downstream of the Sawtooth Hatchery weir at the end of fishing hours on July 15. Fishing is still open on the Lochsa River and the South Fork Salmon River.

To learn more about Chinook salmon fishing and what areas are open and closed, see the Chinook salmon fishing webpage.