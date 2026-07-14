Convergent Storage Development Enters National Conversation on the Future of Self-Storage

Emerging framework examines how self-storage and complementary property uses may function as connected, multi-use environments

As technology makes it easier to manage different asset types within one operation, owners can respond to what customers increasingly want: convenience and multiple services in one location.” — Sarah Swingler

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An emerging framework known as Convergent Storage Development is entering the national self-storage conversation as professionals across development, lending, architecture, construction and technology examine how multiple storage-related and adjacent uses may be planned together within one coordinated property strategy.

The framework considers how traditional self-storage, flex space, contractor space, boat and RV storage, commercial storage, vehicle parking and other complementary uses may function as an interconnected environment rather than separate, unrelated asset types.

The shift reflects a growing need to think beyond traditional asset-class boundaries. When developers evaluate a site only through the lens of conventional self-storage, they may overlook customer demand, underused portions of the property or complementary uses simply because those opportunities do not fit neatly within the definition of “storage.” Convergent Storage Development encourages a broader evaluation of how the entire site can respond to the market it serves.

“Self-storage can be the catalyst that makes adjacent uses more successful,” Swingler said. “As technology makes it easier to manage different asset types within one operation, owners can respond to what customers increasingly want: convenience and multiple services in one location. When planned together, each use strengthens the others—and operators may uncover revenue potential they did not realize was available.”

An Emerging Cross-Industry Framework

The framework is examined in the June 2026 issue of Messenger, published by Modern Storage Media. The feature, “Convergent Storage Development: Designing the Next Era of Storage,” was authored by Swingler and includes perspectives from professionals representing several areas of the self-storage and commercial real-estate industries.

Contributors include James Reid, founder of FlexSpace Nation; Bishesh Shrestha of Live Oak Bank; Brad Relford, president and CEO of TBS Companies; Patrick Andersen, president of Magellan Architecture; and Lance Watkins of Tenant Inc.

Their perspectives examine how changing customer behavior, land constraints, access and site planning, financing considerations, building systems and operational technology may affect the way future storage properties are evaluated and designed.

The framework reflects a broader shift in how some storage customers use space. Contractors, entrepreneurs, e-commerce operators and other small businesses may require combinations of office or operational space, equipment storage and vehicle parking. Recreational customers may need traditional storage in addition to boat, RV or trailer accommodations.

Under a convergent approach, these uses would not simply be added to a property independently. They would be evaluated together based on market demand and planned with coordinated access, circulation, security, technology and operating requirements.

“A contractor, for example, may need flex space for an office, storage for equipment and parking for work vehicles,” Swingler said. “The framework asks whether those connected needs can be addressed more intentionally within one master-planned property.”

From Industry Discussion to National Education

The conversation will continue at the Self Storage Association’s 2026 Fall Conference and Trade Show, scheduled for September 8–11 at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Swingler and Reid will present the concurrent educational session “Convergent Storage Development: Designing the Next Era of Self Storage” on September 10. The session will examine land constraints, evolving customer behavior, adjacent commercial uses and the changing role of self-storage within the built environment.

Swingler will also lead the roundtable discussion “The Future of Self Storage: Designing Multi-Use Storage Environments” on September 9. The roundtable will provide owners and industry professionals with an opportunity to discuss complementary uses, operational considerations, technology and the potential applications and limitations of the framework.

“The article and conference discussions are intended to open the concept to further examination,” Swingler said. “Developers, operators, lenders, architects, builders and technology providers will all have a role in determining where this approach makes sense, where it does not and how it may evolve.”

Swingler leads MakoRabco’s business development and strategic-growth initiatives and serves on the California Self Storage Association Board of Directors. Her background includes self-storage construction, marketing leadership, political consulting, strategic partnerships and industry advocacy.

To read “Convergent Storage Development: Designing the Next Era of Storage,” visit: https://digital.modernstoragemedia.com/messenger/issue/june-2026yc/convergent-storage-development/

About MakoRabco

MakoRabco is a nationwide self-storage builder specializing in the design, engineering, supply and installation of metal building systems. As part of TBS Companies, MakoRabco supports self-storage and related development projects throughout the United States.

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