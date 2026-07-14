Digital Realty Land Deal, Microsoft Virginia Campus, and AWS Restart Signal Continued U.S. Data Center Growth

June activity included major campus planning, utility-backed capacity, and construction progress across U.S. data center markets.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aterio, a provider of continuously updated U.S. data center intelligence , released its July 2026 US Datacenter Monthly industry update. The report summarizes major development activity observed during June 2026 across the United States, including new campus plans, power-backed development, local approvals, land acquisitions, and resumed construction activity.Aterio publishes monthly industry updates informed by its daily-updated subscription dataset, which tracks every active, under-construction, and announced data center project nationwide.JUNE 2026 DATA CENTER OVERVIEWJune activity showed continued expansion across both established and emerging data center markets, with major campus plans advancing in Virginia, Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, California, Kansas, and the Mountain West.Several projects moved from planning into review or construction phases, while others resumed activity after long pauses. Power availability remained a key driver, with multiple campuses tied to utility agreements, existing generation assets, or large-load infrastructure planning.HYPERSCALE CAMPUS PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENTMicrosoft Plans AVC 22 Campus in Clarksville (VA): Microsoft is planning the AVC 22 campus in Clarksville, Virginia, consisting of three data center buildings adjacent to its existing AVC 17 development. The project reflects continued expansion in southern Virginia, where Microsoft has been building a larger regional footprint.Tract Plans 12-Building Campus in Goochland County (VA): Tract is developing a 900-acre, 12-building data center campus in Goochland County, Virginia, with projected construction costs of approximately $3 billion. The project adds another large-scale development to Virginia’s expanding data center pipeline beyond the traditional Northern Virginia market.DataBank Plans 200 MW Project Indo in Cartersville (GA): DataBank is developing Project Indo, a 200 MW, 1.1 million square foot data center campus in Cartersville, Georgia. The project adds to Georgia’s growing pipeline of hyperscale and enterprise-focused development.LARGE-SCALE CAPACITY AND POWER-LINKED CAMPUSESDigital Realty Secures 1,440 Acres for Multi-Gigawatt Campus (KS): Digital Realty has acquired 1,440 acres for a new campus. Phase 1 covers 280 acres and up to nine buildings totaling approximately 3 million square feet. An agreement with Evergy provides 600 MW by early 2028, scaling to 2 GW over time.1.8 GW Cheyenne Campus Moves Forward With Google as Customer (WY): The planned 1.8 GW Cheyenne data center campus is moving forward without Crusoe. Black Hills Energy confirmed it is now working directly with the hyperscaler customer, widely reported to be Google.Beacon Plans 275 MW Golden Valley Technology Hub (CA): Beacon Data Centers is planning the Golden Valley Technology Hub, a 275 MW, 400,000 square foot data center on 100 acres within the Elk Hills Oil Field in Kern County, California. The campus would be powered by California Resources Corporation’s existing natural gas plant.CONSTRUCTION PROGRESS AND PROJECT RESUMPTIONConstruction Resumes at AWS Village Technology Park (VA): Construction has resumed at Amazon Web Services’ Village Technology Park after more than eight months of inactivity. June 2026 satellite imagery confirms equipment installation underway at one of the three previously delayed data center buildings.Galaxy Advances Project Merlin in McGregor (TX): Galaxy Digital is developing Project Merlin, a 500-acre grid-connected data center campus in McGregor, Texas. The project is planned to include three to five powered shell buildings.PERMITTING, CONCEPT PLANS, AND LOCAL REVIEWComanche Circle Advances in Hood County (TX): The Hood County Commissioners Court approved the Comanche Circle concept plan in a 3–1 vote on June 9, 2026, allowing the project to advance into the site development plan review phase.Hummelstown Quarry Campus Planned in Dauphin County (PA): HCI DP Land Acquisition LLC is developing the Hummelstown Quarry Data Center Campus in South Hanover Township, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The project includes two data center buildings totaling approximately 596,800 square feet across 249.5 acres.MARKET OUTLOOKJune developments show continued momentum in large-scale data center planning, particularly around power-backed campuses and multi-building sites moving through local review.The month also highlighted a key theme: projects are not moving forward on announcements alone. Utility agreements, site development approvals, power access, and visible construction activity are increasingly defining which campuses are most likely to advance.ABOUT ATERIOAterio provides real-time, facility-level intelligence on U.S. data center development , power demand, and digital infrastructure growth. Its continuously updated subscription dataset tracks every active, under-construction, and announced data center project across the United States, supporting energy-market participants, infrastructure investors, and strategic planners.Learn more at https://www.aterio.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.