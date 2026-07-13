Dr. Carey Campbell is an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon who specializes in facial rejuvenation, including deep plane face and neck lifts, as well as cosmetic breast surgery. Philadelphia plastic surgeon Dr. Carey Campbell

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Carey Campbell joins StarkMD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center, expanding facial, breast, body, and aesthetic services.

My goal is to give patients clear guidance, honest recommendations, and results that make sense on their body and in their life.” — Dr. Carey Campbell

BRYN MAWR, PA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarkMD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center has welcomed Carey Campbell, M.D., an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon, to the practice in Bryn Mawr, PA in the Philadelphia Main Line area. Dr. Campbell is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and brings extensive experience in facial rejuvenation, cosmetic breast surgery, and aesthetic surgery of the face and body.Dr. Campbell’s surgical focus includes deep plane facelifts and neck lifts rhinoplasty , brow lift surgery, blepharoplasty, facial fat grafting, breast augmentation, including Preservé by Motiva, breast lift surgery, breast reduction, labiaplasty, tummy tuck surgery, and mommy makeover procedures. She also has a focused interest in injectable treatments, laser technology, chemical peels, and other non-surgical aesthetic options.Patients looking for thoughtful, technically precise aesthetic care will find that Dr. Campbell’s work centers on proportion, restraint, and results that fit the individual patient. Her reputation has been built on meticulous technique, strong anatomical judgment, and a clear preference for outcomes that look refreshed rather than overworked.Dr. Campbell completed her plastic surgery residency at UT Southwestern in Dallas, where she served as Administrative Chief Resident. She then completed a year-long aesthetic surgery fellowship at Manhattan Eye, Ear, and Throat Hospital in New York, with an advanced focus on facial and breast surgery. Before joining StarkMD, she spent eight years as a partner in private practice in Memphis.Her arrival expands surgical access for patients seeking a female plastic surgeon in the Philadelphia area, while adding further depth in procedures involving facial aging, breast shape, and post-pregnancy or post-weight-loss body changes. Patients considering facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, preservation breast augmentation, breast lift surgery, tummy tuck surgery, or mommy makeover procedures can now schedule consultations with Dr. Campbell at StarkMD’s Bryn Mawr office.“Choosing plastic surgery is personal, and the relationship between patient and surgeon matters,” said Dr. Campbell. “My goal is to give patients clear guidance, honest recommendations, and results that make sense on their body and in their life.”StarkMD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center is located at 135 South Bryn Mawr Ave, Suite 220, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. To learn more or schedule a consultation with Dr. Carey Campbell, call (484) 482-8809.

StarkMD Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Center - Meet Philadelphia plastic surgeons Dr. Stark and Dr. Campbell

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