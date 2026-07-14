Dudley DeBosier Launches Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway to Help Louisiana Families Prepare for the New School Year

Dudley DeBosier's Back to School Giveaway

Ten winners across Louisiana will each receive a $200 gift card to help cover school supply costs

Back-to-school season is an important time for families, and we are proud to offer something that can help parents and students head into the new year with one less financial burden.” — Chad Dudley, Partner at Dudley DeBosier

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As families across Louisiana prepare for a new school year, Dudley DeBosier is giving back through its Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, a community-focused campaign designed to help ease the cost of school supplies for households across the state.

As part of the giveaway, 10 winners will each receive a $200 gift card, for a total of $2,000 in prizes. Louisiana residents will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win and use the gift card toward back-to-school essentials, from notebooks, pencils, and binders to backpacks, classroom materials, and other everyday items students need to start the year strong.

The entry period is open now and will continue through 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026. Winners will be contacted on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, using the email address or phone number provided at the time of entry. Participants can enter by completing the Back to School Giveaway entry form.

For many families, the start of a new school year brings excitement, but it also brings a growing list of expenses. Basic classroom supplies are a yearly necessity, and those costs can add up quickly, especially for households shopping for multiple children. Dudley DeBosier created this giveaway as a practical way to support Louisiana families during a busy and often expensive season.

“At Dudley DeBosier, we know back-to-school season is about more than checking items off a supply list,” said Steve DeBosier, Partner at Dudley DeBosier. “It is a time when families are doing everything they can to help their children feel prepared and confident for the year ahead. We wanted to offer support in a way that is simple, useful, and meaningful for families across Louisiana.”

The campaign reflects the firm’s broader commitment to the communities it serves. Dudley DeBosier is known throughout Louisiana for helping people through difficult moments after serious accidents and injuries, but the firm also believes in showing up for the community in everyday ways. The Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway is one example of how the firm aims to make a positive impact beyond the legal matters it handles.

For parents, caregivers, and guardians, school shopping often includes far more than just the basics. Depending on the student’s grade level and needs, families may be purchasing art supplies, folders, calculators, lunch gear, headphones, organizational items, and classroom materials requested by teachers. A gift card gives winners the flexibility to shop for the items that make the most sense for their households as the first day of school approaches.

“Our firm has always believed that serving Louisiana means looking for ways to give back outside the courtroom, too,” said Chad Dudley, Partner at Dudley DeBosier. “Back-to-school season is an important time for families, and we are proud to offer something that can help parents and students head into the new year with one less financial burden.”

By tying the giveaway to a real and timely need, Dudley DeBosier hopes to connect with families in a way that is relevant, supportive, and community minded. The firm also hopes the campaign will draw attention to the everyday financial pressures many Louisiana households face during the school year and offer a small but meaningful form of relief.

Louisiana residents are encouraged to submit an entry before the deadline and check the firm’s website for additional details, official rules, and giveaway updates. With 10 winners set to receive $200 gift cards, the campaign is intended to help families get a stronger start to the school year while reinforcing Dudley DeBosier’s ongoing commitment to the people and communities of Louisiana.



About Dudley DeBosier

Dudley DeBosier is a Louisiana personal injury law firm that represents people and families harmed by negligence. The firm handles a wide range of cases, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, maritime and offshore injuries, workplace accidents, wrongful death claims, and other serious injury matters. Dudley DeBosier serves clients across Louisiana and is committed to helping injured people understand their rights and pursue the compensation they may be owed. The firm offers free consultations and provides compassionate, client-focused representation.

For more information about the Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway or to schedule a free consultation, visit DudleyDeBosier.com.

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