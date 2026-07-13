Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

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Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones Announces $45 Million Multistate Settlement with Block Inc. Over Deceptive Practices on Cash App

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jay Jones announced a $45 million multistate settlement with Block, Inc., the company behind the popular peer-to-peer payments app Cash App. The settlement resolves allegations that Block misled consumers about the safety of Cash App, failed to protect users from fraud on the platform, and didn't provide the fraud protection and resolution that it promised and that was required by law. In short, the company failed to help people when things went wrong. As a result of the settlement, Virginia will receive a $845,500 settlement payment, which the Attorney General can use for other efforts to protect consumers or other purposes permitted by state law.

“Virginians deserve to trust that the companies they do business with are acting legally and with integrity, and when a company acts outside the law or unethically, this office will hold them accountable,” said Attorney General Jones. “When companies strategically omit information and foster fraudulent practices, it hurts consumers and shakes confidence in our institutions. I want to assure Virginians throughout the Commonwealth that the OAG is using all available tools to protect them.”

Block told Cash App users their money was safe, implying that the app offered the same protections as a bank, which was not true. At the same time, Block knew fraud on its platform was rising sharply, and instead of warning users or strengthening protections, it doubled down on deceptive marketing practices.

For years, Block actively promoted direct deposits of paychecks and government benefits into Cash App. It made a particular push to reach unbanked and underbanked consumers, people who would often rely on Cash App as their primary financial account, and who were especially vulnerable to fraud. Block grew its user base without making sure it could support those users when problems arose.

Block's policies didn't just fail to stop fraud, and in several ways, they made it easier:

For years, Cash App had no phone support. Users who needed help could only message through the app or on social media. People who got locked out, or just wanted to talk to someone, searched online for a phone number and often ended up calling fake 1-800 numbers run by scammers posing as Cash App. Those scammers would then take over accounts or drain users' other financial accounts. Block knew this was happening and didn't warn users or set up a real phone line until years later.

Block ran a social media promotion called Cash App Fridays, encouraging users to publicly post their $cashtag, a unique Cash App identifier, for a chance to win a weekly prize. Fraudsters would then contact those users, tell them they had won, and trick them into handing over their login information. Block knew about these scams and kept running the promotion anyway, for years.

Block’s failure to provide adequate customer service and to fulfill its promise to protect users from fraud had real consequences for real people. Innocent users who experienced automated account locks for suspicious transactions were frequently locked out of their accounts for weeks without a way to access their money. Victims of fraud through the app were often left with no recourse, because delays made it impossible to get stolen money back from scammers and because Block failed to investigate unauthorized transactions and failed to issue refunds when required by law.

Under the settlement, Block has agreed to implement and maintain responsible practices to resolve these issues, including to:

The multistate settlement also reaffirms Block’s commitment to distribute between $75 million and $120 million to compensate consumers nationwide as part of a settlement with the CFPB. Additional information regarding the CFPB’s settlement is available at https://www.consumerfinance.gov/enforcement/actions/block-inc/ and https://cashappcfpbsettlement.com/.

Oregon and Texas led the investigation, securing relief for all 46 participating states. A copy of the Consent Judgment is available here. The Consent Judgment was filed on July 8, 2026 for approval and entry by the City of Richmond Circuit Court.

Published on: July 13, 2026

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