Skanska's Norton Rose Fulbright Tower Offers Tenants Access to Billions in Downtown Houston Investment and Enhancements

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HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies increasingly prioritize workplace experience, employee engagement and access to amenities when making real estate decisions, Norton Rose Fulbright Tower continues to distinguish itself as one of Houston's most connected office destinations. Located at 1550 Lamar Street overlooking Discovery Green, the 28-story office tower places employees within steps of restaurants, a gourmet grocery, hotels, sports and entertainment venues, nightlife, cultural institutions, green space, public transit, and billions of dollars in public and private investment reshaping Downtown Houston.“Today's tenants are evaluating more than square footage," said Benjamin Llana, Vice President of Real Estate Development at Skanska. "They're looking at the overall experience surrounding the office — where employees can meet clients, grab coffee, connect with nature, attend a game, concert or play, and engage with the city without getting back in their cars. Norton Rose Fulbright Tower delivers that experience today, and its position will become even stronger as Downtown Houston's next chapter unfolds.”Directly across the street, Discovery Green has become one of Houston's most successful civic gathering spaces, welcoming millions of visitors annually through an extensive calendar of programming that includes concerts, cultural festivals, fitness classes, markets, public art installations, family activities and seasonal happenings. The park serves as an extension of the workplace experience for tower tenants, creating a dynamic and active environment throughout the year.The building’s 10-minute lifestyle radius encompasses significant destinations, including the George R. Brown Convention Center, Daikin Park, Shell Energy Stadium, the Theater District, plus Market Square Park and Buffalo Bayou Park that help to create an amenity-rich environment that continues to benefit from unprecedented public and private investment.Just steps away, Houston First and the City of Houston are advancing a more than $2 billion transformation of the George R. Brown Convention Center and surrounding convention district. The multi-phase initiative will introduce expanded convention facilities, new public gathering spaces, enhanced pedestrian connectivity, retail, dining and entertainment destinations designed to strengthen connections between Downtown and EaDo while creating a more vibrant and walkable urban core.Future connectivity improvements, including the planned EaDo Cap Park, will further unite Discovery Green, East End, convention district and surrounding neighborhoods through expanded public space, recreational amenities and pedestrian connections, creating an even more seamless experience for employees, residents and visitors.The district's momentum extends throughout Downtown. Unveiled earlier this month, Main Street Promenade has reimagined Houston's historic commercial spine into a more pedestrian-friendly corridor through widened sidewalks, enhanced landscaping, outdoor gathering spaces and improved connectivity between major destinations. The project strengthens access between Discovery Green, the Theater District, Market Square Park and Downtown's growing collection of residential, hospitality and entertainment offerings.Tenants also enjoy convenient access to Houston's renowned Theater District, one of the largest performing arts districts in the nation and home to Houston Ballet, Houston Grand Opera, Houston Symphony and Alley Theatre. Nearby Market Square Park has emerged as one of Downtown's most vibrant social destinations, surrounded by popular restaurants, hospitality venues and a growing residential population.Several neighboring mixed-use destinations are also undergoing significant reinvestment. GreenStreet is in the midst of a comprehensive redevelopment designed to enhance the visitor experience through upgraded public spaces, new culinary and retail concepts, curated programming and additional amenities serving office workers, residents and visitors alike. The development remains a major hub for dining, wellness, and entertainment within walking distance of the tower.Nearby Houston Center has also undergone major improvements resulting in new public plazas, outdoor gathering areas, and enhanced food and beverage offerings at The Highlight.Adding to the area's long-term trajectory, the Houston Astros recently unveiled plans for a mixed-use entertainment district surrounding Daikin Park. The project is expected to introduce new hospitality, retail, and public gathering spaces while further strengthening Downtown's position as a destination for both business and leisure activity.For additional information, please contact:Stuart Rosenberg, Public Content, 713.524.2800, stuart@public-content.comCaroline Fertitta, Public Content, 713.524.2800, caroline@public-content.comChristopher Westley, Skanska, 857.472.4619, Christopher.westley@skanska.comAbout SkanskaAt Skanska USA Commercial Development, we create sustainable, designdriven office, multifamily, and lab environments that help customers thrive. Since launching U.S. operations in 2009, we’ve delivered more than 8.1 million square feet across major urban markets, leveraging the strength of a global, selffinanced developer to build healthy, futureready places. With $5.0 billion invested in groundup commercial projects and a commitment to achieving netzero carbon emissions by 2045, we focus on shaping spaces that elevate the tenant experience, support the environment, and attract leading companies.# # #

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