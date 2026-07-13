FLEOA Supports H.R. 3633 While Recommending Targeted Refinements to Preserve and Strengthen Federal LE Protections

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ), representing more than 34,000 active and retired federal law enforcement officers from over 65 federal agencies, has submitted a letter to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs expressing its support for H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, while offering targeted recommendations to strengthen the legislation and preserve essential federal law enforcement authorities.FLEOA commends the Committee for its efforts to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets that promotes responsible innovation while preserving critical criminal, anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing, sanctions enforcement, and investigative authorities. The Association believes the current version represents meaningful progress toward balancing technological innovation with public safety.In its letter, FLEOA recommends several refinements to provide greater clarity regarding accountability within decentralized financial systems, prevent regulatory circumvention through artificial decentralization, revise the "specific intent" language to the already existing knowledge standard, preserve existing criminal liability standards under federal law, and explicitly reaffirm that nothing in the legislation limits established federal investigative authorities or compliance with lawful judicial process.FLEOA also encourages continued collaboration among Congress, the Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury, FinCEN, federal law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and industry stakeholders to address the evolving legal and regulatory challenges presented by decentralized financial technologies."FLEOA remains committed to supporting policies that allow the United States to lead in blockchain and digital asset innovation while ensuring federal law enforcement retains the authorities necessary to investigate and prosecute sophisticated financial crimes," said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman.The Association looks forward to continuing to work with Congress as H.R. 3633 advances through the legislative process.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

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