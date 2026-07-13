That 1 Painter Gulf Coast Florida Supports Mary & Martha House Through Paint It Forward Initiative

Local Franchise Owners Davis Hasenour and Michelle Mason Donate Professional Painting Services to Ruskin Nonprofit Serving Women and Children in Crisis

GULF COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That 1 Painter franchise owners Davis Hasenour and Michelle Mason are giving back to the Tampa Bay community through the company’s annual Paint It Forward initiative, donating professional painting services to Mary & Martha House, a Ruskin-based nonprofit serving women and children experiencing homelessness and domestic violence.

As owners of That 1 Painter locations serving Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Bradenton-Venice, and surrounding Gulf Coast communities, Hasenour and Mason selected Mary & Martha House as this year’s Paint It Forward recipient in recognition of the organization’s long-standing commitment to providing safety, dignity, and support to local women and families.

Paint It Forward is That 1 Painter’s annual community outreach program, empowering local franchise owners to donate labor, materials, and professional painting services to a deserving homeowner, family, or nonprofit organization. Through the initiative, That 1 Painter teams across the country use their craft to refresh meaningful spaces and support the people who make a difference in their communities.

“Mary & Martha House provides essential support for women and children during some of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Davis Hasenour, co-owner of That 1 Painter Gulf Coast Florida. “Through Paint It Forward, we’re honored to contribute in a hands-on way and help create a refreshed, welcoming environment for the people this organization serves.”

For co-owner Michelle Mason, the project reflects the purpose behind the Paint It Forward program.

“Painting is what we do, but serving people is why we do it,” Mason said. “Mary & Martha House is doing deeply meaningful work in our community, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to support their mission by improving a space where women and children can feel safe, encouraged, and valued.”

The That 1 Painter team will provide professional painting services for Mary & Martha House, including project preparation, premium paint products, expert application, and a finished result designed to enhance the nonprofit’s space for staff, residents, and the families it supports.

Mary & Martha House provides emergency and transitional housing, along with support services, to homeless women, victims of domestic violence, and their dependent children as they work toward employment, independence, and permanent housing.

Since its launch, Paint It Forward has impacted communities nationwide by providing transformative painting projects that improve living environments, support charitable organizations, and recognize individuals whose stories inspire others. The program reflects That 1 Painter’s belief that local businesses have a responsibility to invest in the communities they serve.

The Gulf Coast Florida team hopes this year’s project will not only refresh a vital community space but also bring greater awareness to the work Mary & Martha House is doing for women and families throughout the Ruskin and Tampa Bay area.

About Mary & Martha House

Mary & Martha House is a Ruskin, Florida-based nonprofit organization providing emergency and transitional housing and support services to homeless women, victims of domestic violence, and their dependent children. Through compassionate care and practical support, the organization helps women and families move toward safety, stability, employment, and permanent housing.

About Paint It Forward

Paint It Forward is That 1 Painter’s annual community outreach initiative that provides complimentary painting services to deserving homeowners, families, and nonprofit organizations across the United States. Through donated labor, materials, and professional expertise, locally owned franchise locations help create meaningful transformations while strengthening the communities they serve.

About That 1 Painter Gulf Coast Florida

That 1 Painter Gulf Coast Florida is locally owned and operated by Davis Hasenour and Michelle Mason and proudly serves homeowners and businesses throughout Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Bradenton-Venice, and surrounding Florida communities. The company provides interior and exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, and commercial painting services, delivering exceptional craftsmanship and customer service backed by a nationally recognized brand.

For more information about That 1 Painter Gulf Coast Florida or the Paint It Forward initiative, visit https://that1painter.com/paint-it-forward or call.

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