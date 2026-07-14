Titan OS and NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution Partner to Bring Extensive FAST Channel Portfolio to European Markets

The agreement brings iconic titles and localized feeds to viewers across the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Nordics, and the Netherlands

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a new distribution agreement with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. The partnership will see a diverse portfolio of FAST channels launch on all Titan OS-enabled devices across key European markets.

The rollout spans the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Nordics, and the Netherlands. By integrating NBCUniversal’s premium content, Titan OS continues to deliver on its mission of providing a seamless, high-quality viewing experience with localized feeds tailored to specific regional audiences.

Available immediately on Philips, AOC, SHARP, and JVC devices powered by Titan OS, as well as on selected Sony Android devices, the extensive channel line-up includes a mix of global hits and classic series, including fan favourites such as ‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’, the cult series set in Alaska ‘Northern Exposure’ and the sci-fi adventure ‘SeaQuest’. Viewers can also enjoy the award-winning comedy Will & Grace, the iconic action-fantasy series Xena: Warrior Princess or the popular American reality TV franchise The Real Housewives, alongside a selection of classic Universal Westerns.

This partnership utilizes Titan Ads, the operating system’s proprietary monetization engine, to manage the inventory generated by the channels. This solution provides content owners with a robust revenue model while offering brands direct access to high-value Connected TV audiences through its sophisticated advertising platform.

“Partnering with NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is a significant milestone in our growth across Europe,” said Anna Campistol, FAST Channels Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “Bringing such an iconic catalog of scripted and unscripted content to our platform strengthens our offering in multiple territories. By combining localized feeds with our seamless discovery interface, we are making it easier than ever for fans to find the shows they love.”

“We are excited to partner with Titan OS to expand the reach of our premium FAST portfolio across these key European territories,” said Rob Bell, EVP, Global Content Strategy & Digital Sales at NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution. “By leveraging Titan OS’s innovative platform, we can bring our iconic library of scripted dramas, beloved comedies, and fan-favourite reality franchises to a wider audience, delivering the high-quality, localized viewing experience that today’s audiences expect.”

This agreement underlines Titan OS’s commitment to fostering collaborations across the TV ecosystem, bridging the gap between world-class content creators and European audiences.

About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs.

www.titanos.tv

About NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution is responsible for the licensing and distribution of NBCUniversal's film and TV content to paid and free services across all linear and streaming platforms in the U.S., Canada and in over 200 territories internationally. NBCUniversal’s content portfolio includes a vast and diverse library of more than 6,500 feature films and 170,000 television episodes, including current and classic titles, non-scripted programming, kids, sports, news, long-form and short-form programming from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, NBC Late Night properties, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures Content Group, Telemundo, and more. Global TV Distribution is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal.

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