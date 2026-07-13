That 1 Painter Essex Brings Franchise-Backed Reliability to North Jersey’s Home Services Market

Owner of That 1 Painter Essex, Jeff Plotkin

Local Owner Jeff Plotkin Highlights How Systems, Support, and Professional Standards Help Franchisees Build Trust with Homeowners

NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a fast-moving market where homeowners value professionalism, communication, and dependable service, That 1 Painter Essex owner Jeff Plotkin is building a local painting business designed to make home improvement projects easier, clearer, and more reliable from start to finish.

As the owner of a That 1 Painter franchise serving Essex County and surrounding North Jersey communities, Plotkin is part of a growing home services brand that combines national franchise systems with local ownership. For entrepreneurs like Plotkin, the model offers the opportunity to run an independent business while benefiting from established processes, training, marketing resources, and operational support.

“In home services, trust is everything,” said Jeff Plotkin, owner of That 1 Painter Essex. “Customers want to know that the company they hire will communicate clearly, respect their home, stay organized, and deliver quality work. The franchise model gives us the structure to provide that kind of consistent experience.”

For many homeowners, painting projects can feel disruptive or difficult to manage. Between choosing colors, preparing the space, coordinating schedules, protecting furniture and landscaping, and ensuring a clean finish, customers are often looking for more than a contractor. They want a company that can guide them through the process with professionalism and confidence.

That is where Plotkin believes franchise ownership creates a meaningful advantage.

Rather than building every system from the ground up, franchise owners are able to operate with proven tools and processes already in place. From estimating and project management to customer communication and quality control, the That 1 Painter model provides a framework that allows local owners to focus on execution, team leadership, and customer relationships.

“Owning a franchise does not mean the work is easy,” Plotkin said. “You are still responsible for leading the business every day. But having a strong foundation allows you to spend more time serving customers, developing your team, and building a reputation in your community.”

That 1 Painter Essex provides residential and commercial painting services, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, and related property improvement services. The business serves homeowners and businesses throughout a region known for established neighborhoods, active real estate markets, and customers who expect a high level of service.

For Plotkin, operating in Essex County means understanding the needs of busy homeowners who want projects completed efficiently without sacrificing quality.

“People have a lot going on, and they do not want a painting project to become stressful,” Plotkin said. “Our goal is to make the experience feel organized and predictable. From the first conversation to the final walkthrough, customers should feel informed and taken care of.”

Franchise ownership has become an increasingly attractive path for entrepreneurs interested in home services because it offers both independence and support. Owners have the ability to build a business in their local market while drawing from the systems, brand standards, and shared knowledge of a larger franchise network.

For Plotkin, that combination is one of the most valuable aspects of owning a That 1 Painter franchise.

“You get to build something that is truly local, but you are not doing it alone,” he said. “There is support behind you, there are systems to follow, and there is a brand standard that helps guide the customer experience. That gives you a stronger starting point as a business owner.”

As That 1 Painter Essex continues serving homeowners and businesses throughout North Jersey, Plotkin remains focused on building a company known for consistency, accountability, and quality workmanship.

He believes those qualities are especially important in the painting industry, where the finished product is highly visible and the customer experience can have a lasting impact.

“Painting is one of the most noticeable improvements someone can make to a home or business,” Plotkin said. “When it is done well, it can completely change how a space feels. Being trusted with that kind of project is something we take seriously.”

Why Franchise Systems Matter in Home Services

For entrepreneurs entering the home services industry, franchising can provide a practical path to business ownership by offering established tools, training, and support. Benefits often include operating systems, marketing resources, brand standards, vendor relationships, technology platforms, and access to a network of other business owners.

In customer-facing industries like residential and commercial painting, those systems can help franchise owners deliver a more consistent experience while still building a business that reflects the needs of their local market.

For Plotkin, owning a That 1 Painter franchise means combining the personal accountability of local ownership with the resources of a national brand.

About Jeff Plotkin

Jeff Plotkin is the owner of That 1 Painter Essex, serving homeowners and businesses throughout Essex County and surrounding North Jersey communities. Through his business, Plotkin is focused on providing professional painting services, clear communication, and a customer experience built around reliability, organization, and trust.

About That 1 Painter Essex

That 1 Painter Essex provides residential and commercial painting services, including interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, pressure washing, and related property improvement services. Locally owned and operated, the company combines professional craftsmanship with the systems, support, and standards of the That 1 Painter brand.

About That 1 Painter

That 1 Painter is a residential and commercial painting franchise brand with locally owned and operated locations across the United States. The company provides professional painting services for homeowners and businesses while helping franchise owners build service-based businesses rooted in quality, communication, professionalism, and community connection.

For more information about That 1 Painter Essex, visit that1painter.com/essex



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