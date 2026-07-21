CIMx Software Releases Quantum 11.2 to Help Manufacturers Gain Greater Visibility and Control Across Their Operations

Quantum 11.2 from CIMx Software gives manufacturers clearer visibility, smarter scheduling, and greater control over shop floor operations

Latest manufacturing execution system (MES) release helps small and mid-sized manufacturers simplify production with one connected platform.

You shouldn’t have to spend your day hunting for information or wondering if one spreadsheet matches another. We built Quantum so manufacturers can see what’s happening and keep production moving.” — Kristin McLane, President of CIMx Software

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIMx Software today announced the release of Quantum™ 11.2 , the newest version of its Quantum Manufacturing Execution System (MES), delivering new capabilities that help manufacturers improve operational visibility , simplify production scheduling, and better manage the people, resources, and processes that keep their businesses running.Today’s manufacturers are expected to do more with fewer resources while delivering shorter lead times, maintaining quality, and adapting to constant changes on the shop floor. Too often, those challenges are managed through disconnected spreadsheets, standalone applications, or manual workarounds that make operations harder—not easier—to control.Quantum brings production scheduling, order management, inventory control, engineering, quality, and shop floor execution together in one integrated manufacturing operations platform, giving manufacturers the visibility they need to make informed decisions from the moment work is released through final delivery.“Manufacturing is complicated enough,” said Kristin McLane, President of CIMx Software. “You shouldn’t have to spend your day hunting for information or wondering if one spreadsheet matches another. We built Quantum so manufacturers can see what’s happening, respond quickly when plans change, and keep production moving with confidence. And when you need help, you get real people who understand manufacturing software and work alongside your team every step of the way.”One of the most significant additions in Quantum 11.2 is Work Center Groups, which allows manufacturers to group interchangeable machines or production resources capable of performing the same operation. When production orders are released, Quantum automatically assigns work to the resource with the greatest availability, helping balance workloads, reduce scheduling bottlenecks, and make better use of available equipment and personnel.The release also introduces Production Simulation, enabling manufacturers to estimate when a potential order could be completed before accepting new work. By evaluating the current production schedule against the new demand, Quantum provides an estimated completion date that means manufacturers can respond to customer inquiries with information grounded in current shop conditions instead of educated guesses. For manufacturers producing batched orders, Quantum 11.2 adds enhanced batch order importing, making it easier to import parent orders and associated production batches while reducing manual data entry and improving consistency throughout the production process.In addition, Quantum 11.2 delivers a variety of usability improvements to make the software even easier to use throughout the organization. Unlike manufacturers that rely on disconnected systems to manage production, Quantum is designed as a single operational platform that connects the entire manufacturing process. From day one, manufacturers begin building reliable operational data that supports better scheduling, inventory management, process control, resource planning, and continuous improvement. That connected foundation helps growing manufacturers stay organized today while preparing for tomorrow’s operational challenges.“Technology should make manufacturing simpler, not more complicated,” McLane added. “Whether you’re managing one production line or several facilities, you need a system you can trust to help protect your quality, your customer relationships, and the knowledge your team has worked hard to build. That’s what Quantum is designed to do.”Quantum serves manufacturers across complex industries including aerospace, medical device, wire harness, and more, providing top-level manufacturing capabilities in a solution built for the needs of small and mid-sized manufacturers.###About CIMx: For over 30 years, CIMx Software has been helping manufacturers of all sizes take control of their shop floors, streamline production, and turn complex data into actionable insight. Their mission is simple: empower small and midsize manufacturers to produce more efficiently, predictably, and profitably. CIMx specializes in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) and their system, Quantum, connects the shop floor in real time. From production scheduling and quality control to machine maintenance and compliance tracking, their solutions help you see what’s happening on the shop floor the moment it happens, so you can act fast and stay ahead. Quantum isn’t just technology, it’s the culmination of experience, practical knowledge, and a determination to help American manufacturing thrive.

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